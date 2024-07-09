Two Confirmed Deaths in Houston, Widespread Power Outages As Beryl Moves Through Texas

The second fatality occurred around 10am, after a tree fell on a 74-year-old woman in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail. The woman was reportedly in her bedroom at the time. Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. According to CenterPoint Energy’s Outage Tracker, more than 2 million Houston customers remained without power in the Houston region as of 11:30 a.m. Monday. “As is our longstanding strategy for any severe weather event, this is an all-hands-on-deck approach for CenterPoint, our contractors and the resources we are bringing in from other areas of the country to support our response,” company spokesman Joshua Solis said in an email. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects 2024’s Atlantic hurricane season, lasting from June 1 to Nov. 30, an 85% chance this season will be above normal, in terms of activity. They believe there could be 17 to 25 named tropical storms, falling in line with many other experts and storm-tracking organizations on the idea of many named storms ahead. Some organizations have forecasted the possibility of well over 25 named storms, according to the As Hurricane Beryl makes its way through our area, two deaths have been reported and more than two million CenterPoint customers are without power. RELATED: How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season RELATED: Experts Say This Could Be The Most Active Hurricane Season Yet On Monday (July 8) a report by The Houston Chronicle said both individuals who lost their lives due to fallen trees. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 53-year-old man was sitting in his home with his family waiting out the storm when an oak tree fell on their roof and a structure fell on the man.The second fatality occurred around 10am, after a tree fell on a 74-year-old woman in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail. The woman was reportedly in her bedroom at the time.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects 2024’s Atlantic hurricane season, lasting from June 1 to Nov. 30, an 85% chance this season will be above normal, in terms of activity. They believe there could be 17 to 25 named tropical storms, falling in line with many other experts and storm-tracking organizations on the idea of many named storms ahead. Some organizations have forecasted the possibility of well over 25 named storms, according to the Barcelona Supercomputing Center . Scroll below for more images of Beryl’s impact on our area.

1. Hurricane Beryl Port O'Connor Source: Getty PORT O’CONNOR, TEXAS – JULY 7: Black Braun loads his dog Dolly into his familys vehicle as outer bands from Tropical Storm Beryl begin to hit the coast Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Port O’Connor. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

2. Hurricane – Tropical Storm Beryl Source: Getty POINT COMFORT, TEXAS – JULY 7: Pete Moya carries ice out to his truck as Tropical Storm Beryl approaches the Texas coast Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Point Comfort. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,gulf coast states,carrying,weather,environment,ice,sunday,approaching,july,gulf coast,hurricane – storm,tropical storm,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

3. Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 08: Rainwater floods an underpass during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,flood,texas,houston – texas,extreme weather,gulf coast states,weather,environment,storm,rain,torrential rain,july,underpass,accidents and disasters,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

4. Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 08: A vehicle drives through heavy rain on a highway during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,houston – texas,extreme weather,mode of transport,gulf coast states,weather,environment,driving,storm,highway,torrential rain,july,accidents and disasters,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

5. Hurricane Beryl Bay City Source: Getty BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: Heavy wind from Hurricane Beryl blows against a tree Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,city,texas,extreme weather,gulf coast states,tree,weather,environment,wind,blowing,monday,july,gulf coast,hurricane – storm,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

6. Hurricane Beryl Source: Getty BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: Brent Meads films himself as he stands in the heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. Meads said he came from Las Vegas to experience a hurricane for the first time. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

7. Hurricane Beryl Source: Getty BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: Heavy rain from Hurricane Beryl is illuminated by parking lot lights Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,city,texas,extreme weather,gulf coast states,weather,environment,storm,monday,torrential rain,parking lot,july,gulf coast,hurricane – storm,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

8. Hurricane Beryl Source: Getty BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: A group of people hide behind a car to shield themselves from wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl as they film videos for social media Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,car,group of people,city,texas,extreme weather,gulf coast states,weather,environment,wind,storm,rain,monday,torrential rain,july,gulf coast,hurricane – storm,social media,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

9. Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 08: A tree is toppled over by heavy winds during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,houston – texas,extreme weather,gulf coast states,tree,weather,environment,wind,above,july,accidents and disasters,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

10. Hurricane Beryl Spring Source: Getty SPRING, TEXAS – JULY 8: A vehicle maneuvers around a fallen tree on Champion Forest Dr. during Hurricane Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Spring. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,outdoors,texas,extreme weather,mode of transport,gulf coast states,weather,environment,forest,monday,july,gulf coast,hurricane – storm,fallen tree,tropical storm,2024,2024 hurricane beryl

11. Hurricane Beryl Spring Source: Getty SPRING, TEXAS – JULY 8: The Colony Creek Dr. street sign dangles at the intersection of Louetta Rd. during Hurricane Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Spring. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,extreme weather,gulf coast states,weather,environment,hanging,road intersection,road sign,monday,july,gulf coast,hurricane – storm,tropical storm,2024,2024 hurricane beryl