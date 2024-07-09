Two Confirmed Deaths in Houston, Widespread Power Outages As Beryl Moves Through Texas
1. Hurricane Beryl Port O'Connor
PORT O’CONNOR, TEXAS – JULY 7: Black Braun loads his dog Dolly into his familys vehicle as outer bands from Tropical Storm Beryl begin to hit the coast Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Port O’Connor. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
2. Hurricane – Tropical Storm Beryl
POINT COMFORT, TEXAS – JULY 7: Pete Moya carries ice out to his truck as Tropical Storm Beryl approaches the Texas coast Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Point Comfort. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
3. Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 08: Rainwater floods an underpass during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
4. Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 08: A vehicle drives through heavy rain on a highway during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
5. Hurricane Beryl Bay City
BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: Heavy wind from Hurricane Beryl blows against a tree Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
6. Hurricane Beryl
BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: Brent Meads films himself as he stands in the heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. Meads said he came from Las Vegas to experience a hurricane for the first time. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
7. Hurricane Beryl
BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: Heavy rain from Hurricane Beryl is illuminated by parking lot lights Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
8. Hurricane Beryl
BAY CITY, TEXAS – JULY 8: A group of people hide behind a car to shield themselves from wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl as they film videos for social media Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
9. Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 08: A tree is toppled over by heavy winds during Hurricane Beryl on July 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
10. Hurricane Beryl Spring
SPRING, TEXAS – JULY 8: A vehicle maneuvers around a fallen tree on Champion Forest Dr. during Hurricane Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Spring. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
11. Hurricane Beryl Spring
SPRING, TEXAS – JULY 8: The Colony Creek Dr. street sign dangles at the intersection of Louetta Rd. during Hurricane Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Spring. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
12. Hurricane Beryl Spring
SPRING, TEXAS – JULY 8: A vehicle maneuvers through high water and debris on Cypresswood Dr. during Hurricane Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Spring. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
