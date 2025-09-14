Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

On Thursday, President Trump made an appearance at the Pentagon to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and social media couldn’t stop talking about his face.

The 79-year-old’s face appeared droopy both as he left the White House and once he arrived at the event, causing social media doctors to speculate about the president’s health.

Earlier this month, President Trump went missing for four days. During Labor Day weekend, the President’s schedule was noticeably absent of events, and people began speculating that the leader of the free world had suffered some health complications. There were even rumors that the president had passed away.

“After announcing the U.S. Space Command is moving from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama, Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office, including one who asked, ‘How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?’” NBC Chicago reports.

The president initially claimed he “didn’t see that” but then added that he’d heard rumors, saying, “It’s sort of crazy.”

Trump’s recent appearance didn’t help extinguish rumors that his absence was due to his health.

The Daily Beast notes that this isn’t the first health concern the Trump administration has had to answer for. In July, the president was diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that occurs when leg vein valves fail, causing blood to pool. Trump has since been seen with swollen ankles.”

Recently, the president has been using heavy makeup to cover bruising on his hand— “a symptom of frequent handshaking and aspirin use, according to the White House,” The Daily Beast reports.

Comedian Jeremy Kaplowitz posted two images of President Trump, taken by Getty photographers, that appear to show the president’s mouth slanted to one side, with the caption: “So this guy like 100% had a stroke right.”

Some users voiced concern that a video of Trump posted after right-wing speaker Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University was actually AI.

The Daily Beast notes that “Trump will be the oldest serving president in U.S. history by the time a second term ends in 2029.”

See social media’s reaction to the hearsay below.

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com

