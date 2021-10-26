Travis Scott Announces Stacked Astroworld Festival Lineup, Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott and his highly anticipated Astroworld Festival lineup was already expected to be one of the must-see events of 2021. Now, the Houston star has announced a star-studded lineup for the two-day event featuring some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, R&B, and beyond.

The Astroworld Festival lineup will in Scott’s Texas hometown include the like of TDE songstress SZA, global superstar Bad Bunny, talented musical outfit Tame Impala, Atlanta’s Lil Baby, hitmaker Roddy Ricch, crooner Don Tolliver, and more.

Joining the aforementioned are 21 Savage, Las Vegas rising act Baby Keem, Meto Boomin, BIA, Master P, the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire among others. A new round of tickets for the event was also released so that fans can witness the raging and good vibes sure to come.

The announcement was made via Scott’s Instagram page and we’ve got the caption from the post below:

NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST. 3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE. WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME

PS SHOW IS SOLD OUT BUT I FINESSED A BIT MORE FOR YALL LETS THE RAGGGGGEEEEEEEERSS F*CKING COMMENCE BASNNFKDJDJRVEBEHWH

