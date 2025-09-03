Listen Live
Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1

Published on September 3, 2025

Fantasy Football is here and that means another year of looking at the Waiver Wire on a Tuesday night.

Even if your draft went perfectly, staying diligent with adds and drops every single week can make the difference between a middle-of-the-pack finish and a championship run.

The waiver wire is a place where you can find breakout stars, injury replacements, and depth that gets you through bye weeks.

But here’s the key: don’t let Week 1 hype trick you into blowing your top claim.

It’s easy to chase player who went off in the opener, but sometimes that first-week explosion doesn’t last.

Monitor usage, watch for role changes, and don’t get caught up in the noise, you want to set yourself up for the long haul, not just a one-week wonder.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1

1. Ollie Gordon II (RB – Miami Dolphins)

Ollie Gordon II (RB - Miami Dolphins) Source:Getty

With injuries in Miami’s backfield, Gordon has climbed the depth chart and is positioned as the primary backup to De’Von Achane.

He could see significant short-yardage and goal-line work, making him a valuable handcuff and potential early-season starter.

2. Bryce Young (QB – Carolina Panthers)

Bryce Young (QB - Carolina Panthers) Source:Getty

Young ended last season strong, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

With a favorable Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville’s defense, he could deliver solid fantasy numbers, especially in leagues that reward rushing stats.

3. Jaydon Blue (RB – Dallas Cowboys)

Jaydon Blue (RB - Dallas Cowboys) Source:Getty

Blue’s explosiveness and receiving ability make him a high-upside option in Dallas’ backfield.

While he may not dominate touches, his big-play potential is worth a roster spot, particularly in PPR leagues

4. Cedric Tillman (WR – Cleveland Browns)

Cedric Tillman (WR - Cleveland Browns) Source:Getty

Tillman enters the season as Cleveland’s WR2 and has shown the ability to produce when given opportunities.

With a favorable early schedule, he’s a solid pickup for WR depth and may find his way into your FLEX with Joe Flacco throwing the ball.

5. Brenton Strange (TE – Jacksonville Jaguars)

Brenton Strange (TE - Jacksonville Jaguars) Source:Getty

As Jacksonville’s starting tight end, Strange faces a Panthers defense that struggled against TEs last season.

He’s a great streaming option for Week 1 and could have season-long value.

