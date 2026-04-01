Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs
Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs
There’s nothing like baseball, and one of the newest ways to add some fun to youth games is through walk-up songs!
Once reserved for pro players, the tradition of walk-up music has found its way into Little Leagues and youth teams everywhere.
It’s now common to see young players stepping up to the plate with a tune blasting through the speakers, giving them a boost of confidence and bringing smiles all around.
The best part?
Many parents are now in on the action, helping to pick out the perfect walk-up songs for their children.
However, when choosing music for young athletes, it’s important to ensure the songs are clean and appropriate.
Youth sports are about teamwork, fun, and good sportsmanship, so selecting family-friendly tunes is a must.
The right song can not only pump up your little slugger but also create a positive, high-energy atmosphere for everyone at the ballpark.
If you’re scratching your head, trying to think of songs that fit the bill, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered!
Check out below the Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs.
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1. Astronaut in the Ocean – Masked Wolf
2. Flower – Moby
3. Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne
4. Stronger – Kanye West
5. Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It – Will Smith
6. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
7. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Can’t Stop
8. Beastie Boys – (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)
9. Here Comes The Boom – Nelly
10. Believer – Imagine Dragons
11. Jump Around – Vanilla Ice
12. The Largest – BigXThePlug (clean)
13. Chain Hang Low – Jibbs
14. All Star – Smash Mouth
15. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
16. Dropkick Murphys – I’m Shipping Up To Boston
17. Happy – Pharrell Williams
18. mmhmm – BigXThaPlug (clean)
19. September – Earth, Wind & Fire
20. 24k Magic – Bruno Mars
21. Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes
22. Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
23. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
24. MGMT – Electric Feel
25. Can’t Tell Me Nothing – Kayne West
26. Dance Monkey – Tones and I
27. For the Glory – All Good Things
28. Fountains Of Wayne – Stacy’s Mom
29. U Can’t Touch This – MC Hammer
30. Ice Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice
Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs was originally published on 1075thefan.com