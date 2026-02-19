Top 25 Best NBA Players That Never Made The NBA Finals The NBA is filled with stories of incredible players who achieved remarkable success yet never reached the pinnacle of the sport by making it to the NBA Finals. These players, known for their sheer talent and determination, often carried their teams through intense playoff battles, racking up numerous wins and etching unforgettable moments into basketball history. Their contributions to the game were undeniable, from jaw-dropping scoring feats to legendary defensive efforts that defined eras. While falling short of the Finals might seem like an ultimate setback, these players left a lasting mark on the sport. They inspired fans, broke records, and elevated their franchises with their grit and skill. Love Sports? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Their careers remind us that greatness isn’t solely measured by championships but by the passion and artistry they brought to the court. Fans continue to celebrate their legacies, cherishing the iconic performances and irreplaceable influence they had on the game. Whether through a clutch playoff performance or seasons of sheer dominance, these legends continue to hold a special place in the hearts of basketball enthusiasts everywhere. Top 25 Best NBA Players That Never Made The NBA Finals. RELATED | WATCH: Every Pacers Comeback Win From The 2025 Playoffs So Far Take a look below at the

1. Steve Nash: 57 playoff games won Steve Nash was a two-time NBA MVP and one of the best point guards of all time, known for his exceptional passing and shooting efficiency. Despite leading high-powered offenses with the Suns and Mavericks, Nash never made it past the Conference Finals.

2. Joe Johnson: 53 playoff games won Joe Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, was celebrated for his isolation scoring and clutch performances. He had deep playoff runs with the Hawks, Nets, and Heat but never advanced to the NBA Finals.

3. Sidney Moncrief: 43 playoff games won Sidney Moncrief, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Star, was a standout two-way guard for the Milwaukee Bucks. He made multiple Conference Finals appearances but never reached the NBA Finals.

4. Jermaine O'Neal: 42 playoff games won Jermaine O’Neal was a dominating inside presence and six-time All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. He reached the 2004 Conference Finals but fell short of advancing to the Finals.

5. Paul George: 41 playoff games won Paul George emerged as a two-way superstar with multiple All-Star appearances. He led the Pacers to two Conference Finals but was unable to get past LeBron James’ Miami Heat.

6. Chris Webber: 40 playoff games won Chris Webber, a five-time All-Star and centerpiece of the Sacramento Kings, was known for his scoring and playmaking as a big man. He came close in the 2002 Conference Finals but never made it to the Finals.

7. Vince Carter: 38 playoff games won A prolific dunker and eight-time All-Star known as “Vinsanity,” Vince Carter played 22 NBA seasons. Despite a career that spanned multiple teams, he never reached the NBA Finals, even with a deep run in 2010.

8. Walter Davis: 34 playoff games won Walter Davis, a six-time All-Star, was an offensive force with the Phoenix Suns. His best chance came in 1979 when the Suns lost in the Conference Finals to the SuperSonics.

9. Bob Lanier: 30 playoff games won Bob Lanier, an eight-time All-Star center, was a dominant scorer and rebounder for the Pistons and Bucks. He reached the 1984 Conference Finals but never the NBA Finals.

10. LaMarcus Aldridge: 30 playoff games won LaMarcus Aldridge, a versatile big man with seven All-Star selections, had strong playoff runs with the Trail Blazers and Spurs. He fell short in the 2017 Conference Finals against the Warriors.

11. Alex English: 29 playoff games won Alex English, a prolific scorer and eight-time All-Star, was the face of the Denver Nuggets. He led them to the 1985 Conference Finals but couldn’t advance to the NBA Finals.

12. Carmelo Anthony: 26 playoff games won Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and elite scorer, had a storied career with the Nuggets and Knicks. He made the 2009 Conference Finals but failed to reach the championship round.

13. George Gervin: 25 playoff games won Nicknamed “The Iceman,” George Gervin was a scoring machine and four-time scoring champion for the San Antonio Spurs. Despite his greatness, he never advanced past the Conference Finals.

14. Lou Hudson: 25 playoff games won Lou Hudson, a six-time All-Star, was a smooth-scoring guard for the Hawks. His closest attempt at the Finals came in 1967 when the Hawks lost in the Division Finals.

15. Blake Griffin: 23 playoff games won Blake Griffin, a six-time All-Star and athletic forward, led the Clippers to several playoff runs but exited in the second round twice during the “Lob City” era.

16. Dominique Wilkins: 22 playoff games won Dominique Wilkins, known as “The Human Highlight Film,” was a nine-time All-Star who dazzled with his athleticism. He made multiple playoff runs with the Hawks but never reached the Finals.

17. Tim Hardaway: 21 playoff games won Tim Hardaway, a five-time All-Star, was a dynamic point guard known for his crossover and scoring. He reached the Conference Finals with the Miami Heat in 1997 but never advanced further.

18. Derrick Rose: 21 playoff games won The youngest NBA MVP in history, Derrick Rose dazzled with his explosive drives as a Chicago Bull. Despite a strong 2011 season, he lost in the Conference Finals to the Heat.

19. Mark Price: 19 playoff games won Mark Price, a four-time All-Star and sharpshooter, was a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1980s and 90s. He reached the 1992 Conference Finals but fell to Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

20. Artis Gilmore: 17 playoff games won Artis Gilmore, a towering center with six All-Star appearances, had multiple playoff runs with the Bulls and Spurs. His closest attempt was in 1983, but he never made it to the Finals.

21. Grant Hill: 14 playoff games won Grant Hill, a versatile forward and seven-time All-Star, showcased all-around brilliance, especially in Detroit. Later in his career, he made the 2010 Conference Finals with Phoenix.

22. Yao Ming: 12 playoff games won Yao Ming, an eight-time All-Star and dominant center, led the Rockets to strong seasons but was often plagued by injuries. His deepest run was the 2009 Conference Semifinals.

23. Bernard King: 11 playoff games won Bernard King, a scoring machine and four-time All-Star, wowed fans during his stints with the Knicks and other teams. He peaked with a thrilling 1984 playoff run but never reached the Finals.

24. Gilbert Arenas: 11 playoff games won Gilbert Arenas, a three-time All-Star, was a dynamic scorer for the Washington Wizards. He reached the 2005 Conference Semifinals but never advanced further.