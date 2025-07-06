Listen Live
Top 10 Safest States To Live In The U.S.

Published on July 6, 2025

New Hampshire and National US flags waving in the wind on a clear day

Source: rarrarorro / Getty

When choosing a place to call home, safety is often at the top of the list for individuals and families alike.  But what defines a “safe” state?  For many, it comes down to a combination of factors, including low crime rates, minimal natural disaster risks, and strong community infrastructure.  One of the most significant indicators of safety is crime.

A state with fewer incidents of crime often signals a secure environment where residents feel comfortable living and leaving their homes and belongings.  Beyond crime, natural disaster risk plays a pivotal role in determining safety.  States that experience fewer hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, or floods are often seen as more stable and secure.  For many, the thought of rebuilding after a catastrophic event or facing high insurance premiums due to frequent disasters is a dealbreaker.

As a result, areas with robust emergency preparedness plans and a history of minimal weather-related disruptions are highly sought after.

Ultimately, the safest states are those that balance low crime rates with minimal natural disaster risks and a strong commitment to community well-being.  For those seeking a secure place to live, these factors provide a roadmap to finding peace of mind and a better quality of life.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Safest States To Live In The U.S.

1. New Hampshire

New Hampshire Source:n/a

 

New Hampshire consistently ranks as the safest state in the U.S. due to its exceptionally low violent crime rate (107 per 100,000) and property crime rate (889 per 100,000). The state has robust emergency preparedness plans and minimal natural disaster risks, with occasional severe storms and flooding being the primary concerns. Its strong community engagement and low unemployment rates contribute to a high quality of life, making it an ideal place for families and individuals seeking peace of mind.

2. Maine

Maine Source:n/a

 

Maine boasts the lowest violent crime rate in the country (102 per 100,000) and a low property crime rate (1,121 per 100,000). Known for its tranquil environment, Maine experiences minimal natural disasters, with severe storms and winter weather being the most common. The state’s strong sense of community, excellent emergency response systems, and low population density make it a haven for those seeking safety and serenity.

3. Vermont

Vermont Source:n/a

 

Vermont is renowned for its low crime rates, with violent crime incidents at just 1.7 per 1,000 people. The state experiences few natural disasters, with occasional flooding and winter storms being the primary risks. Vermont’s small population and strong local governance ensure effective disaster management and community safety. Its emphasis on health and well-being further enhances its reputation as a safe and secure place to live.

4. Idaho

Idaho Source:n/a

 

Idaho’s low crime rates (241 violent crimes and 927 property crimes per 100,000) and strong emergency preparedness make it one of the safest states in the U.S. The state is well-equipped to handle natural disasters, with wildfires and occasional flooding being the primary concerns. Idaho’s focus on workplace safety, low traffic fatality rates, and community-driven initiatives contribute to its secure environment.

5. Rhode Island

Rhode Island Source:n/a

 

Rhode Island combines low crime rates (168 violent crimes and 1,121 property crimes per 100,000) with effective disaster preparedness to create a safe living environment. The state experiences minimal natural disasters, with severe storms and flooding being the most common. Its small size allows for efficient emergency response, and its strong focus on cybersecurity and financial fraud prevention adds an extra layer of safety for residents.

6. Connecticut

Connecticut Source:n/a

 

Connecticut’s low violent crime rate (150 per 100,000) and property crime rate (1,494 per 100,000) make it a secure place to live. The state is well-prepared for natural disasters, including hurricanes and winter storms, and has strong policies to monitor cybersecurity and financial fraud. Connecticut’s emphasis on personal and residential safety, combined with its robust infrastructure, ensures a high standard of living for its residents.

7. Massachusetts

Massachusetts Source:n/a

 

Massachusetts excels in road safety, financial safety, and personal security, with a violent crime rate of 314 per 100,000 and a property crime rate of 1,070 per 100,000. The state is well-prepared for natural disasters, including hurricanes and winter storms, and has strong workplace safety standards. Its emphasis on education and community engagement further enhances its reputation as a safe and desirable place to live.

8. Wyoming

Wyoming Source:n/a

 

Wyoming’s low violent crime rate (191 per 100,000) and property crime rate (1,470 per 100,000) make it a secure state to call home. The state experiences minimal natural disasters, with wildfires and flooding being the primary risks. Wyoming’s low population density and strong community ties contribute to its safe environment, while its effective disaster response systems ensure residents are well-protected.

9. Utah

Utah Source:n/a

 

Utah is known for its strong community involvement in safety and low crime rates. The state experiences minimal natural disasters, with wildfires and earthquakes being the primary concerns. Utah’s robust emergency preparedness plans, low unemployment rates, and focus on road safety make it a secure and family-friendly place to live.

10. West Virginia

West Virginia Source:n/a

 

West Virginia combines low violent crime rates (265 per 100,000) and property crime rates (1,195 per 100,000) with minimal natural disaster risks. The state experiences occasional flooding and severe storms but is well-prepared to handle these events. Its low tornado activity and strong community engagement make it a safe and welcoming place for residents.

