Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs

Published on October 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs + Travis Scott’s ‘Goosebumps’ Hits 17× Platinum

Travis Scott just made history. His 2016 anthem “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar has officially been certified 17× Platinum by the RIAA, making it the highest-certified rap song in history.

The eerie, hypnotic track has long been a fan favorite, and now it stands at the very top of hip-hop’s record books.

But Goosebumps isn’t the only rap song to reach insane levels of sales and streams.

Related Stories

Over the years, several rap classics have broken into Diamond territory (10 million units or more), with some pushing past to multi-Diamond status.

These tracks didn’t just dominate the charts when they dropped — they’ve kept their impact alive through constant plays, streams, and cultural influence.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 most certified rap songs in RIAA history:

RELATED: Beyonce Becomes Top Female RIAA Artist In Music History

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Travis Scott – “Goosebumps” ft. Kendrick Lamar – 17× Platinum (Highest Certified Rap Song Ever)

2. Drake – “God’s Plan” – 15× Platinum (Diamond)

3. Eminem – “Lose Yourself” – 13× Platinum (Diamond)

4. Eminem ft. Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie” – 13× Platinum

5. Lil Wayne ft. Static Major – “Lollipop” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

6. Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

7. Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” ft. Drake – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

8. Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – “See You Again” – Diamond / 11× Platinum

9. Eminem – “Not Afraid” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

10. Post Malone ft. Quavo – “Congratulations” – Diamond / 11× Platinum

More from Black America Web
Trending
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Celebrity

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Role On “Murder In A Small Town” To Air On FOX

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
78 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2 Items
Celebrity

Porsha Williams #RHOA Reveals She’s Seeing A Woman After Divorce

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Launch Party
44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

33 Items
Sports

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close