Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Al-Nassr v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro League

Source: Yasser Bakhsh / Getty

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024

The top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2024 represent a diverse array of sports and cultures, united by their exceptional skill, marketability, and strategic partnerships.

From football icons to basketball legends, golf prodigies, and more, these athletes have mastered the art of turning their athletic achievements into lucrative business ventures.

As we witness the convergence of sports and commerce in the modern era, the financial success of these athletes serves as a testament to the global reach and economic influence of sports stars. Their ability to transcend borders, demographics, and industries underscores the universal appeal of sports as a unifying force in today’s interconnected world.

RELATED | Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

RELATED | Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?

RELATED | Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

Through their accomplishments on and off the field, these 10 individuals not only redefine the concept of sports stardom but also set a new standard for excellence in the realms of finance, branding, and leadership.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024.

The post Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $260M

Cristiano Ronaldo - $260M Source:Getty

On-Field: $200 million

Off-Field: $60 million

Nationality: Portugal

Sport: Soccer

Age: 39

2. Jon Rahm – $218M

Jon Rahm - $218M Source:Getty

On-Field: $198 million

Off-Field: $20 million

Nationality: Spain

Sport: Golf

Age: 29

3. Lionel Messi – $135M

Lionel Messi - $135M Source:Getty

On-Field: $65 million

Off-Field: $70 million

Nationality: Argentina

Sport: Soccer

Age: 36

4. LeBron James – $128.2M

LeBron James - $128.2M Source:Getty

On-Field: $48.2 million

Off-Field: $80 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Basketball

Age: 39

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $111M

Giannis Antetokounmpo - $111M Source:Getty

On-Field: $46 million

Off-Field: $65 million

Nationality: Greece

Sport: Basketball

Age: 29

6. Kylian Mbappé – $110M

Kylian Mbappé - $110M Source:Getty

On-Field: $90 million

Off-Field: $20 million

Nationality: France

Sport: Soccer

Age: 25

7. Neymar – $108M

Neymar - $108M Source:Getty

On-Field: $80 million

Off-Field: $28 million

Nationality: Brazil

Sport: Soccer

Age: 32

8. Karim Benzema – $106M

Karim Benzema - $106M Source:Getty

On-Field: $100 million

Off-Field: $6 million

Nationality: France

Sport: Soccer

Age: 36

9. Stephen Curry – $102M

Stephen Curry - $102M Source:Getty

On-Field: $52 million

Off-Field: $50 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Basketball

Age: 36

10. Lamar Jackson – $100.5M

Lamar Jackson - $100.5M Source:Getty

On-Field: $98.5 million

Off-Field: $2 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Football

Age: 27

Trending
Wendy's Food Truck Rolls Into Rolling Stone Live
Local

Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week

5 items
Shop

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

April Fools Comedy Jam
Entertainment

Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Entertainment

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

News

Sean Kingston & His Mom Arrested On Fraud Charges

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close