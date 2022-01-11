HomeGone Viral!

Timbaland Posts Quincy Jones Meme Meant To Be Inspirational, Twitter Thinks Otherwise

Quincy Jones In Studio

Source: Gai Terrell / Getty

Timbaland is getting off to a roaring start in 2022 in regards to controversial hot takes. After comparing The Weeknd’s latest album to one of the best albums of all time, the Virginia producer shared a meme regarding Quincy Jones that was meant to be inspirational but Twitter clowned it instead.

As noted by Twitter, which kicked off the latest flurrying of replies, the meme Timbaland shared can be viewed below.

On its own, one could see how Timbland’s sharing of this post was a bid to give some encouragement to those who feel like their grind hasn’t paid off. However, what Timbaland and many of his famous pals failed to note in the comments, Jones was a long-established producer, songwriter, and musician long before he helped Michael Jackson construct the classic Thriller album.

Timbo found himself on the business end of Twitter outrage after sharing his thoughts on The Weeknd’s Dawn FM set, likening it to the late King of Pop’s opus. So, we can imagine some of the reactions sparked by that admission carried over to the replies we’ve seen regarding Timbaland’s meme sharing.

Check out those reactions below.

Don’t think they did. It’s okay, we all make bad takes.

