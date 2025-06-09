Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

TikTok Star Khaby Lame Detained By ICE, MAGA Influencer Claims Credit

Published on June 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Khaby Lame, the most-followed personality on the popular TikTok social media platform, was detained by ICE officials at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, last Friday (June 6). According to ICE, Khaby Lame has since left the United States and has not made any public statements regarding the stop by the agency, and a MAGA influencer is claiming credit.

In a report from the AFP, Khaby Lame,  25, was detained by ICE at the airport, with officials citing immigration violation for the stop.

Related Stories

“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations,” according to a statement that spokespeople for ICE gave to the AFP.

Khaby Lame catapulted to fame on TikTok for his silent videos and trademark palms-up gesture at the camera, garnering Lame 16.2 million followers on the TikTok platform. Lame has also leveraged his TikTok fame to establish brand deals outside the platform.

Bo Loundon, a rising MAGA influencer whose feed is replete with attacks on anyone that he perceives as a threat to President Donald Trump’s vision of America, claimed that he has worked alongside the Department of Homeland Security to have Lame detained.

“BREAKING: Far-left ILLEGAL ALIEN TikToker Khaby Lame was just ARRESTED and is now in ICE custody under President Trump,” Loudon tweeted on Friday. “I discovered he was an illegal who overstayed an invalid VISA, evaded taxes, and I personally took action to have him deported. No one is above the law!”

Loudon also shared an X post sharing a similar statement to the one given to the AFP. However, it does not confirm an arrest, and Lame was granted voluntary departure on June 6. It does appear that Loudon’s claim of an arrest was largely exaggerated. We also searched ICE’s arrest database, and it did not turn up any results on Lame.

On X, the reactions to Khaby Lame’s arrest and Bo Loudon’s alleged involvement, with some users calling Loudon’s claims false, have turned up. We’ve got them listed below.

Photo: Getty

TikTok Star Khaby Lame Detained By ICE, MAGA Influencer Claims Credit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close