Tiffany Haddish Slammed On X For Sharing A Video of Herself Being Impressed With A Supermarket In Zimbabwe

Tiffany Haddish , once again, is getting dragged for her behavior. Spotted on TMZ , Tiffany Haddish found herself in the crosshairs of users on X, formerly Twitter. The actress/comedian is catching heat after dropping a video showing her overly impressed with an African grocery store in Zimbabwe.Per TMZ:

The comedian/actress ventured out while visiting Zimbabwe — where she made a stop at a local supermarket and recorded herself inside. While filming in the supermarket, Tiff expressed shock and amazement multiple times … commenting on how beautiful and massive it was.

The implication here — or at least how people took it — was that TH couldn’t believe how modern the grocery store was in an African country … and the internet didn’t take that well.

X Is Tired of Tiffany Haddish’s Shenanigans

Every time I see

Tiffany

Haddish

it’s never something funny. It’s always her doing/saying something lame or stupid,” one user wrote on X.

Tiffany

Haddish

hasn’t had the best life in recent years, so we (“the Americans” who travel to Africa more than once a year and beam from ear to ear whenever we make it across that ocean) want to indefinitely distance ourselves from this behaviour!”