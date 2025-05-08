Tiffany Haddish Admits To Dating For Free Meals When She Was Broke, Social Media Cooks Her

Men have accused women of only going on dates for free meals, and now one star has admitted to doing that when she was down bad financially.

During a recent Instagram Live session, frequent oversharer and actress Tiffany Haddish talked about her come-up and felt terrible when she went on dates for freebies.

“Do you know how horrible it is to go on a date with a guy because you need a meal?” she asked

. “I don’t even want to be nice to this person or get to know him. I’m hungry.”

Looking back on her actions, Haddish didn’t enjoy the wining and dining b

ecause she “cares too much about other people.”

While the struggle is no longer that real for the actress and comedian, she understands that it is for so many, and inflation will only make it worse.

“We’re about to learn how amazing the human body can be when you don’t eat.”

Haddish gave a peek into her current dating life last year during an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where she explained the dynamics of dating while celibate.