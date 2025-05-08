Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Admits To Dating For Free Meals When She Was Broke, Social Media Reacts

Tiffany Haddish Admits To Dating For Free Meals When She Was Broke, Social Media Cooks Her

Published on May 8, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

One of the most exhausting topics spotted on social media is dating, whether it be about keeping your crushes  in your tax bracket, splitting bills 50-50, or tricking at restaurants.
(Paul Pierce even hopped in on the debate, saying that marriage is for “poor” people and only benefits women, while explaining his mother getting married at 70, but that’s another topic.)

Related Stories

Men have accused women of only going on dates for free meals, and now one star has admitted to doing that when she was down bad financially. 
During a recent Instagram Live session, frequent oversharer and actress Tiffany Haddish talked about her come-up and felt terrible when she went on dates for freebies. “Do you know how horrible it is to go on a date with a guy because you need a meal?” she asked. “I don’t even want to be nice to this person or get to know him. I’m hungry.” Looking back on her actions, Haddish didn’t enjoy the wining and dining because she “cares too much about other people.”  While the struggle is no longer that real for the actress and comedian, she understands that it is for so many, and inflation will only make it worse. “In this past election, we were told the price of food would come down, but it seems like it’s just going up,” she said. “We’re about to learn how amazing the human body can be when you don’t eat.” Haddish gave a peek into her current dating life last year during an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where she explained the dynamics of dating while celibate. “I just feel like, dang, I am the prize, and these dudes gotta qualify. When I think about my track record of like who I lay down with it, it takes like a year or so for me to even warm up,” she said. See how social media is reacting to her free meal admission below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Tiffany Haddish Admits To Dating For Free Meals When She Was Broke, Social Media Cooks Her was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close