7 Throwback Gospel Performances We'll Never Forget

Congregants react to Ricky Dillard's music direction and Rev. Tye Tribbett's sermon at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal in Fort Washington, Maryland...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

We’re taking it back to the performances that we all remember and love so much.

From Richard Smallwood to the late Rev. Timothy Wright, these performances will make you want to let out a little afternoon praise break.

Below are a few performances that are several years old, but still jam like they just came out!

7 Throwback Gospel Performances We’ll Never Forget  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

1. Gospel Segment: Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Dorinda Clark Cole (50th Dove Awards)

2. Rev. Timothy Wright – For the Rest of My Life (I’ll Serve Him)

3. JJ Hairston & YP [Live] – Lord You’re Mighty – Incredible God – You Deserve It

4. Ricky Dillard – Because Of The Blood

5. Kirk Franklin – Why We Sing

6. Grateful – Bishop Hezekiah Walker

7. Total Praise – Richard Smallwood

