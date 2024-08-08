This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Is Packed With Action, Drama & Thrills

This Week's 'What To Watch' Film List Packed With Action & Thrills
“What to Watch” film list is packed with a mix of action, drama, and thrills, offering something for everyone. Check out the trailers for our top streaming and theatrical movies inside. One of this week’s picks is the highly anticipated film Borderlands. Based on the popular video game series, this movie promises to deliver a thrilling mix of action, adventure, and dark humor. Directed by Eli Roth and starring a powerhouse cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis, Borderlands takes you into a dystopian world where a band of unlikely heroes teams up to find a mysterious artifact. With stunning visuals, intense action sequences, and sharp dialogue, this film is sure to be a hit with fans of the game and newcomers alike. Whether you’re into sci-fi, action, or just looking for a fun ride, Borderlands is a must-watch. For those in the mood for something a bit more emotional, It Ends With Us is the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. This deeply moving drama explores themes of love, resilience, and the complexities of relationships. Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the film follows the story of Lily, a young woman who finds herself caught between an old flame and a new love, all while confronting the difficult truths of her past. It Ends With Us is a powerful and heart-wrenching story that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Finally, for those looking for something a little lighter, Tubi’s Robbin’ is the perfect pick. This revenge thriller from filmmaker Chris Stokes follows a young banker who’s fresh out of jail for crimes she didn’t commit. She enlists her closest friends to help her rob banks and get justice. The film stars Serayah, Erica Pinkett, Lawrence Robinson, Leli Hernandez, Gavin Turek, Jadah Blue, and more. Whether you’re into intense action, emotional drama, or just need a good laugh, this week’s watchlist has you covered. So grab some popcorn and enjoy the ride!This week’s
Check out our ‘What to Watch’ film list below:
1. Robbin'
Stream on Tubi Aug. 10.
2. Borderlands
Available to watch in theaters Aug. 9.
3. It Ends With Us
Available to watch in theaters Aug. 9.
4. Running On Empty
Available to watch in theaters Aug. 9.
5. Girl You Know Its True
Available to watch in theaters Aug. 9.
