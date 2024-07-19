This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘MaXXXine,’ ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’ & ‘Problemista’

This Week's 'What To Watch' Film List Features 'MaXXXine'
films this week with our curated ‘What to Watch’ film list. From heartwarming documentaries to chilling horror sequels, there’s something for everyone in this week’s movie releases. Check out the trailers inside. Netflix’s latest documentary, Skywalkers: A Love Story, follows a real-life romance between daredevils, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus as they climb the world’s last super skyscraper. This adventurous couple share their journey in the new documentary film combining daring acrobatics and a tumultuous love story. Their story, filled with personal triumphs and challenges, offers a deeply human look at the intersection of professional ambition and personal connection.Get ready to dive into an eclectic mix of
Another exciting film this week is A24’s MaXXXine. The independent production company continues to push the envelope with the third film in Ti West’s acclaimed “X” trilogy. This horror-thriller follows Maxine, portrayed by Mia Goth, as she escapes the aftermath of a horrifying massacre to start anew in Los Angeles. The film explores themes of trauma, survival, and the dark side of the pursuit of fame. Known for its unique storytelling and Gothic’s captivating performance, MaXXXine is set to be a standout in the horror genre. If you’re a fan of suspenseful and psychological horror, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat. We also added Max’s quirky and heartwarming film Problemista to this week’s watch list. The comedy-drama film stars its creator Julio Torres. It follows Alejandro, a Salvadoran artist striving to succeed in New York City while navigating the complexities of the U.S. immigration system. Emma Stone co-stars as an unconventional art-world gatekeeper, who becomes an unexpected ally and obstacle in his journey. Torres, known for his work on “Los Espookys” and “Saturday Night Live,” infuses the film with his signature humor and imaginative storytelling. Problemista proves to be a delightful watch for those who enjoy films that combine social commentary with comedic flair. Whether you’re in the mood for an inspiring documentary, a chilling horror sequel, or a humorous and thought-provoking comedy-drama, this week’s film list has something for everyone. Be sure to check out these new releases and enjoy the diverse and captivating stories that 2024 has to offer.
Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list below:
1. Skywalkers: A Love Story
Stream on Netflix.
2. MaXXXine
Watch in theaters now.
3. Brats
Stream on Hulu now.
4. Problemista
Stream on Max.
5. Space Cadet
Stream on Prime Video.
6. Thelma
Watch in theaters.
7. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Watch now on Max.
