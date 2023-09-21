Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

When the temperatures get a little cooler, a few of our favorite stylish celebrities turn to copper hair. It’s the perfect hue for a fall hairdo and adds spice to flawless melanated skin.

Celebrities rarely keep the same hairstyle for long. They keep their look updated by adding extra hair to their manes, rocking protective styles, or sporting a sleek bob. This season, celebrities tend to turn to color for a fresh look. And this fall, copper hair is where it’s at.

Celebrities With Copper Hued Hair

Stars such as La La Anthony, Monica, and more have all jumped on the copper-colored hair bandwagon at some point in their careers. The color goes well with their skin and makes a bold statement that speaks not only to their sense of style but also to their audaciousness. Phaedra Parks recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of her sporting the copper hair color, and she looked fabulous! The former RHOA star stepped on the scene years ago with a dark brownish hair tint, but as the years rolled by, the attorney has been spotted with blonde tresses, highlights, and even an icy blue bob haircut.

Coloring your hair or wearing a wig that is not your natural hair shade takes courage. It takes work to find the right hue for your skin tone. And sometimes, reluctance to change can cause one to stick to what’s familiar to them. If hair coloring is something you’re interested in, consult a hair professional to see which shade works best for you. Or, if you’re feeling spicy, be inspired by the celebrities below and take note of their hairstyle books. Try a sassy copper color that will bring out your features, give you some edge, and be on-trend for the fall season.

Check out a few fashionable stars who have donned the fiery hue.

These Celebs Endorse Copper-Colored Hair For The Fall Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com