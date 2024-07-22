These Celebrities Are Showing Their Support For Madame Vice President Kamala Harris

Celebrities Supporting Kamala Harris
Biden Endorses Kamala HarrisBiden’s shocking announcement made national news and prompted a polarizing response from the public. Trump immediately took to his social media soapbox to denounce Harris as an easy competitor and even told CNN, “Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been.” However, Harris is a formidable opponent with legions of supporters behind her. “She’s always been ready, from the moment she accepted to be his running mate. It’s been clear that he’s older, and might not complete two terms,” said Eleni Kounalakis, the lieutenant governor of California and a friend of Harris’ for years. “She always knew that this moment could come. And she’s been getting ready – very quietly, very deliberate out of respect for our country.” Since Biden’s endorsement, Kamala’s campaign has raised nearly $50 million. According to the NYT, it was the “single biggest day for online Democratic contributions since the 2020 election.” The amount has grown to $81 million in 24 hours. And with dozens of celebrity, political, and influencers also announcing their support for Harris, Trump is in for a fight.
Celebrities Supporting Kamala HarrisIn addition to the hundreds of thousands of Black women planning to mobilize on behalf of getting Kamala elected as the first woman President of the United States, dozens of celebrities have also endorsed Harris. Real Housewives Of Potomac star Wendy Osefo was on the call that galvanized tens of thousands of Black women to put their resources together to support VP Harris. Cardi B reshared a video she posted to her page on June 30th, where she praised VP Kamala Harris and declared it her time to run over Biden. “[I] been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby, this [is] what I do! Been my passion… Don’t let my accent fool y’all,” she wrote. Rapper Plies is a proud support of VP Kamala Harris. Plies has been vocal about his dislike for Trump, and even alluded to the Republican presidential nominee staging the assassination attempt at the 2024 RNC convention. He’s also used his platform to inform his followers about “Project 2025.” Today, he posted a clip with a beaming smile as he reacted VP Kamala Harris potentially securing the Presidential candidacy. Actress Vivica A. Fox commented under the post, “#FACTS #VOTEBLUE #HARRIS2024 #LETSGO” Niecy Nash posted “Yes. We. Kam” on her Instastories and Ariana Grande shared an image of President Biden and VP Harris, denoting her support. Celebrities, hip-hop musicians, actors and actresses influence on the White House and politics. In the 2024 Hulu documentary Hip-Hop and the White House explored the relationship between hip-hop and the presidency. “The film considers rap’s association with presidential politics, how the Reagan administration shaped the genre, and how its growing influence has marked the tenure of every president who followed,” NPR wrote. Keep scrolling for celebrities supporting Kamala Harris.
1. Cardi B
Cardi is a multifaceted rapper who may have racy bars delivered in her signature Bronx accent, but she is knowledgeable about current events and politics. In a video posted on June 30, the firey femcee said “Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate.”
At the time, Biden was still in the race. “I don’t believe we have a strong candidate,” Cardi said in the clip before praising Kamala as sharp-witted. She also mentioned how it’s the perfect time for her to shine.
Cardi made headlines when she said in her RollingStone interview, “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n**gas.” She later clarified, “I will never turn Republican, [laughing out loud].”
2. Plies
Plies was one of the first rappers to use his social media platform to share his opinion on hot topics, pop culture events, and his dislike for Trump. After President Biden endorsed VP Kamala Harris for president, Plies was one of the first to call Trump scared of facing off against a Black woman.
He tweeted, “He’s Scared Sh*tless!!” He also sent out a rally cry to the Black community, “Black Folks If We Can Keep This Energy We Had Yesterday(For @KamalaHarris) For The Next 3months We Gone Be On To Something!!! White America We Hope Y’all Will Join Us In The Fight!
3. 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
Tina Knowles took to social media to praise VP Kamala Harris for her “new, youthful, sharp, energy.” Fans quickly pointed out, Harris should be the next Cecred Haircare interviewee with Beyonce and Mama Tina leading an authentic conversation.
Mama Tina ended her dedicated post thanking President Biden for his service and leadership. “Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #kamala2024″
4. US Vice President Kamala Harris visits JC Smith University
Michael Ealy moderated an event with Vice President Kamala Harris at JC Smith University on the fourth stop of a nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour in Charlotte, United States on June 12, 2024. The “Power Book: Ghost” actor shared an image of him posing with Harris with the caption, “Had the pleasure of joining @vp on her Economic Growth Tour. Learned so much! I’m ready for this run! Let’s go!! @kamalaharris”
5. Wendy Osefo
RHOP star, Dr. Wendy Osefo, PhD is known for her sharp-cutting reads, brains and beauty. Osefo was one of the Black women on “the call.” She took to social media to support VP Harris.”
“A truly historic day! I was on a zoom call with 44,000 women and we raised over 1 MILLION dollars in just 3 hours for VP Harris’ Presidential nomination. This is not a time to be silent, but rather for us to use our collective platform and voices to propel her to the finish line. I stand with #KamalaHarris and look forward to her becoming the next President of The United States! 💪🏾🇺🇸 #WinWithBlackWomen”
6. D. L. Hughley
VP Kamala Harris made actor and comedian D. L. Hughley eat his words when he interviewed her and found out he had been misinformed about common misconceptions concerning the former California Attorney General.
He tweeted, “When I interviewed the VP in Milwaukee I apologized to #KamalaHarris2024 because of some of things I’d believed about her, and I also told her I’d do anything could to get her elected and I will!!!!!! #IAmMySistersKeeper #TeamDl”
7. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Beloved actress Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a smiley image of she and the VP , with the caption, “When she wins, we win!”
