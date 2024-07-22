These Celebrities Are Showing Their Support For Madame Vice President Kamala Harris

1. Cardi B Source: Getty Cardi is a multifaceted rapper who may have racy bars delivered in her signature Bronx accent, but she is knowledgeable about current events and politics. In a video posted on June 30, the firey femcee said “Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate.” At the time, Biden was still in the race. “I don’t believe we have a strong candidate,” Cardi said in the clip before praising Kamala as sharp-witted. She also mentioned how it’s the perfect time for her to shine. Cardi made headlines when she said in her RollingStone interview, “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n**gas.” She later clarified, “I will never turn Republican, [laughing out loud].”

2. Plies Source: Getty Plies was one of the first rappers to use his social media platform to share his opinion on hot topics, pop culture events, and his dislike for Trump. After President Biden endorsed VP Kamala Harris for president, Plies was one of the first to call Trump scared of facing off against a Black woman. He tweeted, “He’s Scared Sh*tless!!” He also sent out a rally cry to the Black community, “Black Folks If We Can Keep This Energy We Had Yesterday(For @KamalaHarris) For The Next 3months We Gone Be On To Something!!! White America We Hope Y’all Will Join Us In The Fight!

3. 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty Tina Knowles took to social media to praise VP Kamala Harris for her “new, youthful, sharp, energy.” Fans quickly pointed out, Harris should be the next Cecred Haircare interviewee with Beyonce and Mama Tina leading an authentic conversation. Mama Tina ended her dedicated post thanking President Biden for his service and leadership. “Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #kamala2024″

4. US Vice President Kamala Harris visits JC Smith University Source: Getty Michael Ealy moderated an event with Vice President Kamala Harris at JC Smith University on the fourth stop of a nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour in Charlotte, United States on June 12, 2024. The “Power Book: Ghost” actor shared an image of him posing with Harris with the caption, “Had the pleasure of joining @vp on her Economic Growth Tour. Learned so much! I’m ready for this run! Let’s go!! @kamalaharris”

5. Wendy Osefo Source: Getty RHOP star, Dr. Wendy Osefo, PhD is known for her sharp-cutting reads, brains and beauty. Osefo was one of the Black women on “the call.” She took to social media to support VP Harris.” “A truly historic day! I was on a zoom call with 44,000 women and we raised over 1 MILLION dollars in just 3 hours for VP Harris’ Presidential nomination. This is not a time to be silent, but rather for us to use our collective platform and voices to propel her to the finish line. I stand with #KamalaHarris and look forward to her becoming the next President of The United States! 💪🏾🇺🇸 #WinWithBlackWomen”

6. D. L. Hughley Source: Getty VP Kamala Harris made actor and comedian D. L. Hughley eat his words when he interviewed her and found out he had been misinformed about common misconceptions concerning the former California Attorney General. He tweeted, “When I interviewed the VP in Milwaukee I apologized to #KamalaHarris2024 because of some of things I’d believed about her, and I also told her I’d do anything could to get her elected and I will!!!!!! #IAmMySistersKeeper #TeamDl”