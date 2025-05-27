The Worst and Best Cities in the US To Raise A Family in 2025
As rising inflation drives families to seek more affordable cities, the personal finance site WalletHub has released its annual report ranking the best and worst places to raise a family in 2025, alongside insights from financial experts.
The report evaluates over 180 U.S. cities using 45 key indicators of family friendliness, including factors like housing affordability, quality of local schools, and employment rates.
Keep scrolling to see what other cities made the list.
1. Memphis, TN
2. Detroit, MI
3. Cleveland, OH
4. Gulfport, MS
5. Newark, NJ
6. Birmingham, AL
7. Baltimore, MD
8. San Bernardino, CA
9. Jackson, MS
10. Hialeah, FL
11. New Orleans, LA
12. Toledo, OH
13. Augusta, GA
14. Shreveport, LA
15. Wilmington, DE
16. Little Rock, Arkansas
17. Fayetteville, NC
18. Montgomery, AL
19. Miami, FL
20. Fort Lauderdale, FL
21. Mobile, AL
22. Bridgeport, CT
23. Baton Rouge, LA
24.
25. Akron, OH
26. Indianapolis, IN
27. Las Cruces, NM
28. St. Louis, MO
29. Aurora, CO
30. Milwaukee, WI
The Worst and Best Cities in the US To Raise A Family in 2025 was originally published on 92q.com
