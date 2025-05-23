The Unapologetic Power And Beauty Of Black Women With Locs

how to wear our hair—those of us who walk boldly with locs are choosing to take up space, unapologetically. Black women with locs are top tier. Black Women With Locs Five years ago, I began my loc journey as an act of liberation. I was no longer interested in conforming to beauty standards that didn’t see me. I wanted a relationship with my hair that reflected who I was becoming—intentional, evolving, and free. And every step of the way, my Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In a world that too often tells Black women how to exist—how to speak, how to dress,—those of us who walk boldly with locs are choosing to take up space, unapologetically. Black women with locs are top tier.We don’t wear our crowns out of convenience. Locs are not a trend we’re chasing—they’re a lifestyle, a spiritual practice, a commitment to self. Whether cultivated through freeform methods or meticulously maintained, locs are a declaration: I am rooted, and I am divine.Five years ago, I began my loc journey as an act of liberation. I was no longer interested in conforming to beauty standards that didn’t see me. I wanted a relationship with my hair that reflected who I was becoming—intentional, evolving, and free. And every step of the way, my loctician Farasha has nurtured that journey with unmatched care and creativity.Farasha doesn’t just retwist and style—she listens. She honors both the spiritual nature of locs and the expressive freedom I crave as a creative Black woman. From regal updos to edgy braided designs, she never limits what my locs can do. When I decided to dye my hair blonde, she made sure it was done with the health of my locs in mind. Color wasn’t a compromise—it was an extension of my personality. And when I made the bold choice to cut my locs into a chic blonde bob in October 2024, she was right there, sculpting my vision into reality. This isn’t just hair—it’s a living expression of who I am. For centuries, locs have been misunderstood and vilified, labeled “unprofessional” or “unkempt”—not because of what they are, but because of what they represent: Black freedom, resistance, and authenticity. But those of us who wear them know: locs are regal. They are sacred. They are versatile, powerful, and deeply personal. Black women with locs carry stories in every coil. We are the daughters of revolutionaries, the mothers of culture, and the blueprint for beauty that the world keeps trying to imitate—but can never replicate.So when you see a Black woman with locs, know this: you are looking at discipline, creativity, and divine excellence in motion. We are not just wearing hair—we’re wearing heritage, healing, and self-love.

1. Tabatha J. Tabatha J.’s tiny curly loc are to die for. She has mastered a delicate balance between elegance and edge, rocking a crown that speaks of patience, precision, and pride. Every coil is a testament to her commitment—not just to hair health, but to honoring the legacy and versatility of Black beauty. Whether she’s donning bold prints or soft neutrals, her locs remain the statement piece. Styled in intricate updos, cascading curls, or pulled into a regal bun, Tabatha reminds us that locs aren’t a limitation—they’re a lifestyle. And with every flick, twist, and turn, she’s setting the standard for what loc love really looks like.

2. Jess Appeal Jessappeal is the owner of Jessappealed salon and has crowned herself the Feminine Loc Slayer and baby, we can’t argue with that because the way sis is out here laying these loc styles. The way sis is out here laying these loc styles? It’s artistry, it’s innovation, it’s divine feminine energy wrapped in every twist, tuck, and braid. From soft barrel curls that frame the face like a love letter to goddess-inspired updos that command the room, Jess doesn’t just style locs—she elevates them. Her work celebrates texture, honors tradition, and redefines what it means to be a loc’d Black woman in her full glory. Clients leave her chair transformed—not just in appearance, but in confidence. Because when your hair is laid by the Feminine Loc Slayer herself, you don’t just walk different… you are different. And that’s the power of Jessappeal

3. Jackie. Jackie. definitely have us choosing because her red- cherry cold cola colored loc are a whole ass vibe. Personally, red is not an easy color to but she does it effortlessly like the shade was made just for her. That deep, sultry hue catches the light in all the right ways, giving rich auntie energy with a splash of rebel chic. And it’s not just the color—it’s the way she styles them. Whether her locs are flowing freely down her back or swept into a fire engine-high bun, Jackie serves heat every single time. Her look says bold, unbothered, and fully in her power. She’s not just wearing red—she’s redefining what it looks like on loc’d Black women.

4. Tericka They say everything is bigger in Texas, and Tericka applies that same belief to her hairstyles. From sister locs to starter locs, sis comes to slay, not play! Her hands are blessed, and her work speaks volumes—neat parts, clean grids, and styles that last longer than your ex’s excuses. Whether you’re walking in for a fresh install or a retwist with a little razzle-dazzle, Tericka delivers every single time. Her creativity is unmatched, turning every head she touches into a masterpiece. And don’t let the southern charm fool you—she’s got hands like a loc architect, building crowns with precision and passion. One appointment with Tericka, and you’ll understand why her chair stays booked and busy. She’s not just doing hair—she’s building confidence, one loc at a time.

5. Silver Moran – Stewart 84 locs and each one is perfect! Silver Moran locs are golden- pun intended. Her crown is a flawless blend of precision, patience, and pure Black girl magic. Every strand is uniform, every part is crisp, and the way her locs cascade? It’s giving royalty with a hint of rebellion. Oh, and don’t let sis come through with a fresh retwist—chef’s kisses! That scalp be shining, them roots be snatched, and the confidence? Through the roof. Silver moves like she knows she’s the moment—because she is. Her locs aren’t just a style; they’re a statement. And we’re all taking notes.

6. Rhode Mery I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know Rhode Mery until I began writing this article but I’m in love with this self proclaimed Hatian Queen and her locs. They are so full and so beautiful. Sis literally does even have to do too much because her locs are a vibe without an extra styling. They are so full, so lush, and so unapologetically beautiful. Sis doesn’t even have to do too much—her locs are the main character, no extra styling required. It’s the volume, the texture, the way they frame her face like royalty without trying too hard. She wears them like a crown handed down from her ancestors—rooted, regal, and rich with culture. Every photo, every video, every moment she shows up is a reminder that beauty doesn’t have to scream to be seen. Sometimes it just is. And Rhode Mery? Baby, she is the vibe.

7. Ania 80 locs, 100 percent dope. I love Ania’s traditional locs. I’m her for the honey blonde tips but I especially love when her locs are wavy. Yes sis, give the girls texture. they add the perfect touch of warmth and edge. But what really gets me every time? When her locs are wavy. Yes, sis, give the girls texture, movement, and a whole mood! It’s that effortless switch-up for me. One day she’s giving sleek and straight, the next she’s serving beachy waves that bounce with every step. Her locs tell a story of style, care, and quiet confidence. Ania proves that traditional locs are anything but basic—they’re versatile, fly, and full of flavor.

8. Jasmyne Hampden Jasmyne and her copper-colored locs have knocked me clean off my feet. I love when the girls aren’t afraid to go there, and baby girl went all the way there. That bold, rich copper is giving fire, earth, and full-on goddess vibes. But it’s not just the color—it’s the energy. Her locs move like brushstrokes on a canvas, and every style feels like a new masterpiece. Her bio says, “learning through creative play,” and class is in session. Jasmyne is teaching us all how to show up, stand out, and stay rooted in authenticity while doing it. She’s not just coloring outside the lines—she’s rewriting the whole page. And trust, we’re watching, taking notes, and clapping from the front row.

9. Paige Curly locs are quickly becoming a trend, and Paige of Paradox Loc is the go-to if you’re in the DMV area. This master loctician has her style of locs on lock—literally and creatively. She’s turning curls and coils into couture, showing the girls (and the fellas) that locs can be both versatile and high fashion. What sets Paige apart is his ability to blend softness with structure. Her curly loc styles add movement and dimension while still maintaining that clean, intentional foundation. Whether it’s loose spirals, tight ringlets, or full-on volume, she knows how to customize each set to enhance her-client’s unique look and vibe.

10. Sherelle Holder Every time I need a little style inspo, I head straight to Sherelle’s page. The girl has more hits than Hank Aaron! From intricate updos to floor-grazing loc layers with personality, Sherelle is serving look after look—and never missing. You don’t sit in this Island Gyal’s chair for something regular or simple. Her clients don’t come for basic—they come for bold. Sherelle delivers styles with all the razzle, all the dazzle, and a whole lotta edge. She’s a visionary with her hands, turning each loc into a work of wearable art. Her clients aren’t just turning heads—they’re breaking necks, causing double takes, and setting trends with every step. If you’re not ready to be seen, admired, and screenshotted, Sherelle might not be the one. But if you’re looking for high-level loc artistry with a splash of Caribbean flair? Baby, book now or stay pressed.