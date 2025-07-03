Listen Live
The Top 4th of July Movies to Watch This Independence Day

Published on July 3, 2025

Popcorn, 3D glasses for watching movies with friends in an online cinema against the backdrop of the American flag

Source: Viktoriya Telminova / Getty

The Top 4th of July Movies to Watch This Independence Day

Nothing says “Happy 4th of July” like fireworks, grilled food, and a great movie night.

Whether you’re winding down after a day of celebration or keeping the patriotic vibes going, these movies are perfect for your Independence Day lineup.

Here are some of the top picks that scream red, white, and blue:

1. Independence Day

You can’t have a 4th of July movie list without this one. Aliens invade Earth, and it’s up to a ragtag group (led by Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum) to save the planet. It’s got action, drama, and a killer speech from President Whitmore. Iconic.

2. The Sandlot

Set in the early ’60s, this nostalgic coming-of-age film is summer in a bottle. The legendary 4th of July night game under the fireworks? Pure magic.

 

3. Born on the Fourth of July

Tom Cruise stars in this powerful biopic about Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic. It’s a moving story that dives deep into the meaning of patriotism.

 

4. Forest Gump

Though not exclusively about Independence Day, Forrest Gump is an American classic that touches on key moments in U.S. history. Plus, who doesn’t love quoting it?

 

5. Top Gun

Jets. Aviators. American pride. Need we say more?

 

6. National Treasure

Nicolas Cage trying to steal the Declaration of Independence? Wildly entertaining and full of historical nuggets, this movie is perfect for the occasion.

 

7. Yankee Doodle Dandy

This old-school musical tells the story of patriotic songwriter George M. Cohan. It’s classic Hollywood—and pure Americana.

