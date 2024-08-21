Listen Live
Close
Music

The Soundtrack Of The Democratic National Convention's Roll Call

The Soundtrack Of The Democratic National Convention’s Roll Call

Published on August 21, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 2

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was one for the books! It was a night filled with excitement and hope, and the Windy City showed up and showed out! Patti LaBelle, Common and Jonathan McReynolds hit the stage with powerful performances. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff gave a uniquely beautiful speech on the character of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, showing why she’s the right person for the presidency. And, of course, let’s not forget our former First Couple, Barack and (especially!) Michelle Obama, coming with all the smoke to energize the delegates.
In a night filled with epic moments, perhaps one of the most exciting moments of the night was the roll call to officially declare VP Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as the Democrats’ candidates for the presidency and vice presidency. Normally, the roll call is somewhat calm in tone, just like this year’s roll call for the Republican National Convention a few weeks ago.
However, the Democrats decided to do things a little differently. With the assist from DJ Cassidy, each state and U.S. territory had their own soundtrack.

Keep scrolling to find out about every song that was played during the Democratic National Convention Roll Call!

 

1. Delaware (Home State of Outgoing President Joe Biden) – "Higher Love" by Kygo & Whitney Houston

2. Alabama – "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

3. Alaska – "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man

4. American Samoa – "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga

5. Arizona – "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks

6. Arkansas – "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac

7. Colorado – "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire

8. Connecticut – "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder

9. Democrats Abroad – "Love Train" by The O'Jays

10. District of Columbia – "Let Me Clear My Throat" by DJ Kool

11. Florida – "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

12. Georgia – "Turn Down For What" by DJ Snake & Lil Jon

Featured: Performance of Lil Jon from the DNC
Also played: Portions of “Welcome To Atlanta” by Jermaine Dupri & Ludacris and “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz

13. Guam – "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

14. Hawaii – "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

15. Idaho – "Private Idaho" by The B-52's

16. Illinois – "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project

17. Indiana – "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson

18. Iowa – "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang

19. Kansas – "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas

20. Kentucky – "First Class" by Jack Harlow

21. Louisiana – "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled ft. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross

22. Maine – "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk The Moon

23. Maryland – "Respect" by Aretha Franklin

24. Michigan – "Lose Yourself" by Eminem

25. Mississippi – "Twistin' The Night Away" by Sam Cooke

26. Missouri – "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan

27. Montana – "American Woman" by Lenny Kravitz

28. Nebraska – "Firework" by Katy Perry

29. Nevada – "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

30. New Hampshire – "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

31. New Jersey – "Born in The U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen

32. New Mexico – "Confident" by Demi Lovato

33. New York – "Empire State of Mind" by JAY-Z & Alicia Keys

34. North Carolina – "Raise Up" by Petey Pablo

35. North Dakota – "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys

36. Northern Mariana Islands – "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

37. Ohio – "Green Light" by John Legend & André 3000

38. Oklahoma – "Ain't Goin' Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)" by Brooks Jefferson

39. Oregon – "Float On" by Modest Mouse

40. Pennsylvania – "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men

41. Pennsylvania – "Black And Yellow" by Wiz Khalifa

42. Puerto Rico – "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

43. Rhode Island – "Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift

44. South Carolina – "Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine" by James Brown

45. South Dakota – "What I Like About You" by The Romantics

46. Tennessee – "9 To 5" by Dolly Parton

47. Texas – "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyoncé

48. Utah – "Animal" by Neon Trees

49. Vermont – "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan

50. U.S. Virgin Islands – "VI To The Bone" by Mic Love

51. Virginia – "The Way I Are" by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E. and Sebastian

52. Washington – "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton

53. West Virginia – "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver

54. Wisconsin – "Jump Around" by House of Pain

55. Wyoming – "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas

56. Minnesota (Home State of Gov. Tim Walz) – "Kiss" by Prince & The Revolution

FYI: It’s tradition that the home states of the candidates go last. 

57. Minnesota – "1999" by Prince

58. California (Home State of VP Kamala Harris) – "The Next Episode" by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg

59. California – "California Love" by 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre & Roger Troutman

60. California – "Alright" by Kendrick Lamar

61. California – "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

The Soundtrack Of The Democratic National Convention’s Roll Call was originally published on foxync.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close