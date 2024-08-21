The Soundtrack Of The Democratic National Convention's Roll Call
Barack and (especially!) Michelle Obama, coming with all the smoke to energize the delegates. In a night filled with epic moments, perhaps one of the most exciting moments of the night was the roll call to officially declare VP Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as the Democrats’ candidates for the presidency and vice presidency. Normally, the roll call is somewhat calm in tone, just like this year’s roll call for the Republican National Convention a few weeks ago.Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was one for the books! It was a night filled with excitement and hope, and the Windy City showed up and showed out! Patti LaBelle, Common and Jonathan McReynolds hit the stage with powerful performances. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff gave a uniquely beautiful speech on the character of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, showing why she’s the right person for the presidency. And, of course, let’s not forget our former First Couple,
However, the Democrats decided to do things a little differently. With the assist from DJ Cassidy, each state and U.S. territory had their own soundtrack.
1. Delaware (Home State of Outgoing President Joe Biden) – "Higher Love" by Kygo & Whitney Houston
2. Alabama – "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd
3. Alaska – "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man
4. American Samoa – "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga
5. Arizona – "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks
6. Arkansas – "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac
7. Colorado – "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire
8. Connecticut – "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder
9. Democrats Abroad – "Love Train" by The O'Jays
10. District of Columbia – "Let Me Clear My Throat" by DJ Kool
11. Florida – "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
12. Georgia – "Turn Down For What" by DJ Snake & Lil Jon
Featured: Performance of Lil Jon from the DNC
Also played: Portions of “Welcome To Atlanta” by Jermaine Dupri & Ludacris and “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz
13. Guam – "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
14. Hawaii – "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars
15. Idaho – "Private Idaho" by The B-52's
16. Illinois – "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project
17. Indiana – "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson
18. Iowa – "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang
19. Kansas – "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas
20. Kentucky – "First Class" by Jack Harlow
21. Louisiana – "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled ft. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross
22. Maine – "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk The Moon
23. Maryland – "Respect" by Aretha Franklin
24. Michigan – "Lose Yourself" by Eminem
25. Mississippi – "Twistin' The Night Away" by Sam Cooke
26. Missouri – "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan
27. Montana – "American Woman" by Lenny Kravitz
28. Nebraska – "Firework" by Katy Perry
29. Nevada – "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers
30. New Hampshire – "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey
31. New Jersey – "Born in The U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen
32. New Mexico – "Confident" by Demi Lovato
33. New York – "Empire State of Mind" by JAY-Z & Alicia Keys
34. North Carolina – "Raise Up" by Petey Pablo
35. North Dakota – "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys
36. Northern Mariana Islands – "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
37. Ohio – "Green Light" by John Legend & André 3000
38. Oklahoma – "Ain't Goin' Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)" by Brooks Jefferson
39. Oregon – "Float On" by Modest Mouse
40. Pennsylvania – "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men
41. Pennsylvania – "Black And Yellow" by Wiz Khalifa
42. Puerto Rico – "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
43. Rhode Island – "Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift
44. South Carolina – "Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine" by James Brown
45. South Dakota – "What I Like About You" by The Romantics
46. Tennessee – "9 To 5" by Dolly Parton
47. Texas – "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyoncé
48. Utah – "Animal" by Neon Trees
49. Vermont – "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan
50. U.S. Virgin Islands – "VI To The Bone" by Mic Love
51. Virginia – "The Way I Are" by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E. and Sebastian
52. Washington – "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton
53. West Virginia – "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver
54. Wisconsin – "Jump Around" by House of Pain
55. Wyoming – "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas
56. Minnesota (Home State of Gov. Tim Walz) – "Kiss" by Prince & The Revolution
FYI: It’s tradition that the home states of the candidates go last.
57. Minnesota – "1999" by Prince
58. California (Home State of VP Kamala Harris) – "The Next Episode" by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg
59. California – "California Love" by 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre & Roger Troutman
60. California – "Alright" by Kendrick Lamar
61. California – "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar
