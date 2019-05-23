What more of a magical place than the El Captain theater in LA to host the world premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin. The stars of the beloved classic all gathered alongside family, friends and other celebrities, who came out to be apart of the Disney magic.

Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, director Guy Ritchie and composer Alan Menken were joined by other cast and filmmakers and VIP guests including Helen Mirren and Darren Criss. Aladdin opens in theaters nationwide this Friday!

The Smith Family Slays At The ‘Aladdin’ World Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com