The Rock Takes 50: A Gallery Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Hottest Photos

Dwayne Douglas “The Rock” Johnson celebrates 50 years of life today (May 2). The actor, businessman and former professional wrestler has had a seamless and successful journey through entertainment. We celebrate his life and AAPI Heritage Month with a gallery of his hottest photos.

The Rock is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He wrestled for WWE for eight years before pursuing his extremely successful acting career. The Rock has gone on to become one of tv and film’s biggest stars.

His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. Quite impressive, right?

Johnson’s first breakout role was as the titular character in the sword and sorcery film The Scorpion King in 2002. He has since starred in comedies The Game Plan, Tooth Fairy, and Central Intelligence. Johnson has also starred in Hercules, Moana, Jumanji and the Fast & Furious franchises. Alongside a highly fruitful film career, Johnson has starred in the HBO comedy-drama series Ballers and stars and produces the autobiographical sitcom Young Rock.

What else is there to say about the charismatic, athletic and talented man? Well, he’s extremely FINE! The man has managed to reach several generations of women from the grannies to the young adults who all adore him.

Not sure how he’s maintained his great looks over the years, but we’re sure it has something to do with his impressive gym routine. While we deep dive the Internet for anti-aging secrets from The Rock, check out a gallery of his hottest photos to celebrate his 50th birthday below.

