The premiere of Rickey Smiley’s new Hulu comedy special Fool-ish brought out laughter, love—and standout fashion. Held at the Lyric Theater in Birmingham, Alabama, the red carpet was full of stylish guests who came out to support Smiley’s long-awaited return to stand-up.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Smiley, the man of the hour, kept it classic in a tailored black suit and crisp white shirt, pairing it with his signature glasses and polished shoes. His look was simple but sharp—just like his comedy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Several of Smiley’s longtime friends and radio team members also showed out. Da Brat rocked a bold, oversized blazer and statement sneakers, staying true to her edgy streetwear style. Gary With Da Tea added his usual flair with a printed suit and bold accessories, while Special K kept it cool in a black-and-white ensemble topped off with designer shades.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Family and fans gathered to celebrate not just Smiley’s return to comedy, but also his resilience. Fool-ish marks his first comedy special in over a decade and was inspired by personal growth and loss—including the tragic passing of his eldest son.

“It’s not just about making people laugh,” Smiley said at the premiere. “It’s about sharing my truth and reminding folks there’s always a reason to smile.”

The special, which officially drops on Hulu May 30, was directed by David E. Talbert and filmed in Smiley’s hometown. Whether guests came dressed in glam or kept it casual, the night was a reminder that Fool-ish is more than a comedy show—it’s a celebration of life, faith, and community.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE