‘The Parkers’ 20th Anniversary: Where Are They Now?

Posted August 26, 2019

“The Parkers” debuted on UPN on August 30th 1999. Here’s what the cast is up to now.

1. Jenna von Oy played Stevie Alison Von Lowe, Kim’s BFF. She hasn’t acted much since “The Parkers” but was married and had two daughters. Now, she is reportedly engaged to her girlfriend.

Source:Jenna van Oy Instagram

2. Dorien Wilson played the object of Nikki’s desire, Professor Oglevee. After years of trying, the two finally did get married on the show. Since “The Parkers,” Dorien has continued acting and now plays Jay Weaver on the Bounce TV series “In The Cut.”

Source:Dorien Wilson Instagram

3. Countess Vaughn has had some struggles since her days on “Moesha” and “The Parkers” as Kim Parker, but seems to be in a better place these days. She has made guest appearances on some TV shows and is married with two kids.

Source:Countess Vaughn Instagram

4. Ken Lawson played Thaddeus “T” Tyrell Radcliffe. Since “The Parkers” after taking a break from acting, he’s appeared in movies and on TV including “Malibu’s Most Wanted” and “Steppin’: The Movie.”

Source:Ken Lawson Instagram

5. Comedian and actress Yvette Wilson played Andell Wilkerson, Nikki’s best friend on “The Parkers.” Sadly, she would fight a losing battle with cervical cancer and passed in 2012 at the age of 48.

Source:Fair Use

6. Best known for his longtime role as Tommy on “Martin” Ford also played Mel Parker, Nikki’s ex on “The Parkers.” Ford passed unexpectedly of an aneurysm in 2016 at the age of 52.

Source:AP

7. Though she was only on the first season of “The Parkers,” playing Desiree Littlejohn, Mari Morrow has been a TV fixture appearing on “Days of Our Lives” “In The House” “Family Matters” “Soul Food” and many other shows.

Source:Mari Morrow Instagram

8. Since her days as Erica Willis on “The Parkers” Porscha Coleman has been acting steadily, appearing on “Ballers,” “Las Vegas” and in a new series “Paradise City” as well as some upcoming movies.

Source:Porscha Coleman Instagram

9. Mara Brock Akil’s younger sister played snobby Regina Foster on the show, but hasn’t done much acting since, though she did appear on “The Game” and “Girlfriends.” She’s now a mother of three and has a successful baking business.

Source:Mara Brock Akil Instagram

10. Kym Whitley played Nikki’s nemesis Gertrude “Gertie” Lowe on “The Parkers.” And we know where Kim is – right here with us on the TJMS, still acting and being a proud mom to her son, Joshua. She’s also working on a Netflix Halloween movie with Adam Sandler.

Source:Kym Whitley Instagram

11. Veteran actress Suzzanne Douglas played Nikki’s older sister, Constance McFarland. Since then, she’s continued her acting and singing career. She most recently played Cissy Houston in the Lifetime TV movie “Whitney” and Kevin Richardson’s mother In “When They See Us.”

Source:Suzanne Douglas Instagram

12. Kel Mitchell has been a staple on TV with his starring roles on “Keenan and Kel” “All That” and “Good Burger.” It was just announced that he’ll be joining Season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars.” He’s now married with a daughter.

Source:Kel Mitchell Instagram

13. While Mo’Nique and her husband/manager Sidney have generated some controversy with their critiques of Hollywood and several Black icons, she’s also become somewhat of an exercise and fitness guru on Instagram, detailing the health and fitness tips that have helped her lose weight. Since her days as Nikki on “The Parkers” she also picked up a Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in “Precious.”

Source:Mo'Nique Instagram
