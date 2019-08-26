‘The Parkers’ 20th Anniversary: Where Are They Now?

View this post on Instagram

These two ladies made me a mommy, and not a day goes by that I don’t thank God for blessing me with them. Gray and Marlowe, you are the embodiment of love and beauty and everything good in this world. I couldn’t be more honored and proud to be your mommy. Mother’s Day is an added excuse to profess my profound love for you, but you have my heart all day, every day. Always. I love you stars and moon. Love, Mommy