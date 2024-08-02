The LOX Got A Tiny Desk Concert, X Celebrates The Yonkers Trio
a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR, and Hip-Hop fans are absolutely loving it if social media reactions are any indication. The Yonkers’ three-headed rap monster of Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P performed with a live band, and there shouldn’t even be a question that it was fire (see: Verzuz). Over 30 years (y’all are old) in the game means that the former Bad Boy and Ruff Ryders MC’s are just as comfortable performing with live musicians as they are with their DJ, Technician The DJ, who was also on hand, too. Our only beef was that the limited time meant a limited set list and the LOX have a deep catalog of hits, be they singles or fan-favorite albums. Nevertheless, they hit key joints, whether from the group proper (“Money, Power & Respect”) or their solo hits like “Good Times” and “We Gonna Make It” from Styles and Kiss, respectively. And nope, “The Benjamins” didn’t enter the chat, for obvious reasons. The LOX distilling their stellar career to just seven songs is an impossible fete, but they did an admirable job. Check out reactions from fans and the full concert in the gallery. This is a great way to start the weekend.The LOX had their turn at
The LOX Got A Tiny Desk Concert, X Celebrates The Yonkers Trio was originally published on hiphopwired.com
