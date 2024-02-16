The Kid Mero Talks Split With Desus, X Fans Remember The Bodega Boys

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Kid Mero, one-half of the former comedy and talk show duo Desus & Mero, has broken the silence around the pair’s split on his new podcast program. However, Desus is pushing back on Mero’s version of the split, calling cap on the whole breakdown.

Today, Mero is a co-host of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero, with the pair taking on conversations in the pop culture space. Joe Budden, who knows a thing or two about professional public breakups, was a recent guest on the podcast and the topic of the Desus & Mero split came up.

“It’s the business, there’s no friends in the business, you know what I’m saying? We was in a situation where I got four kids, two mortgages. The taxes are crazy. I got real life situations going on,” Mero said, gesturing to Budden, and mentioning that he now lives in New Jersey.

He added, “So I’m like, ‘Yo, if we get an offer from DraftKings for 1.5, before they got logos on the NBA court, and you’re like, ‘Nah, bro this ain’t it.’ And I’m like, ‘Nah fam, I’m gambling illegally right now. This sh*t is legal in Jersey, I just moved here. This is going places, bro. We need to do this.’ And they’re like, ‘Nah?’ I’m like, ‘F*ck outta here!’ To me that’s like, the beginning of like, ‘Alright, this sh*t is corroding.’”

Desus, catching wind of the recaps made by various outlets, in this case, Complex, retweeted the article with a gif of the “cap” meme in response although he has elected so far to not say more beyond that.

At their height, Desus & Mero were an unstoppable force that crossed over into the hearts of America by way of their high-profile cable television program and appeared by all measures to become the next big thing in media and beyond.

Check out reactions from all sides below. We’ve also got the podcast episode in full below.

