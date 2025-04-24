Megan Thee Stallion Tries Escargot With Queen Latifah & Her WIfe
The Hotties Absolutely Loved Watching Megan The Stallion Trying Escargot With Queen Latifah & Her Wife
Coachella performance these past two weekends. During night one, living legend Queen Latifah was one of her many guests during her headlining set, and the two linked up offstage. The Houston megastar delivered a phenomenal Coachella performance, which also featured appearances from Ciara and Victoria Monet, who elicited the most enthusiastic reactions from the fans. “Thank you to everyone who came out to watch my team show out at @coachella ! Thank you to all my dancers and JaQuel ” wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “yall are so amazing and are always so supportive and I appreciate yall for pushing me and motivating me ! Thank you to all my ladies @queenlatifah @courtneylaplante @ciara @victoriamonet that came out and shared the stage with me YALL ARE ICONS and made this experience so much more amazing for me thank you 1000 times !!! Love you hotties.”Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for another hot girl summer, kicking things off with her
The Trio We Didn’t Know We NeededAfter ripping the stage together, Megan Thee Stallion joined Queen Latifah and her wife, Eboni Nichols, and they decided to enjoy some fine dining, including escargot, also known as snails. “So me, Queen, and Eb is at dinner and b***h, and we’re about to try some sh*t we ain’t never ate before,” the “Hiss” crafter begins in the video. Before embarking on their escargot journey, Thee Stallion boasted about her oyster seasoning skills after a friendly competition between herself and Nichols, saying they will battle for the title of “Best Oyster Maker.” Next on the menu for Supreme Hot Girl was caviar with bread which seemed to be hit based on her joyful reaction. The final treat was steamed escargot paired with bread. “I don’t know about this,” she said as she picked up the delicacy with her fork. To top things off, she also got a lesson on how to eat mussels from the Queen herself, who warned her that if the shell doesn’t open by itself, don’t eat it.
The Hotties Loved To See ItThe Hotties loved the candid moment between Megan Thee Stallion and Queen Latifah. “I love this. Meg deserves to be surrounded by vets in the game who will uplift her and build solid healthy friendship/peer mentorship. A lot of the OG Women rappers like Queen, Missy, Brat, Eve and Kim have solid friendships with one another, “one post on X, formerly Twitter read. Another post read, “A group I didn’t know I needed lol.” Same sis, same. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
