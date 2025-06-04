Black Women In Music Dinner: Ciara, June Ambrose, & More
The Girls Gathered: Inside The Black Women In Music Dinner That Served Sisterhood, Sophistication & Style
Ciara & Her Daughter Sienna Steal The Spotlight At The Black Women In Music DinnerSylvia Rhone, Ciara, June Ambrose, and Phylicia Fant were all honored during the evening, each representing different lanes of Black excellence in music. Ci Ci and her daughter Sienna walked the carpet in matching black suits, giving businesswoman chic with a side of mother-daughter magic. They were a living representation of legacy, and Sienna glowed at her mother’s side. “Receiving the avant-garde award is so special because it perfectly captures how I’ve learned to move throughout the world,” Ciara told the crowd. “Dare to create even when it hasn’t been done before. Fiercely pursue the art we love even when it doesn’t always love us back.” She added a message to the fellow Black women in the audience, “Never shrink for anyone. Be bold with your gifts.” The support for Ciara – a girl’s girl – and other starlets was real. Normani, who presented Ciara with her award, smiled from the side like a friend watching her girl win. Niecy Nash presented to June, while Lori Harvey and Andra Day also honored their peers.
You Already Know Our Fav It Girls Brought Their Fashion A-Game To Black Women In Music DinnerFrom honoring legends to spotlighting the next wave, the Black Women in Music dinner proved that when we show up for each other, we raise the bar. And you know the fits were a moment! With a room full of Black women we expect nothing less. Keep scrolling for our gallery of standout fashion and moments from the night.
1. Connie Orlando
Connie, the woman of the hour, shimmered in a rose gold and silver sequin shift dress that hit just above the knee. The iridescent texture was a perfect reflection of the night’s celebratory tone. She paired it with nude heels and a rose-toned clutch, radiating elegance and power.
2. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey wore an structured yet flow resort-style ivory gown by Alexander McQueen to the event. We loved her dress’ intricate black embroidery wrapping and tailored details. The structured bodice and flared hem created a statuesque silhouette that looked like it belonged on a Grecian runway—or at the very least, the beaches of St. Tropez.
3. Niecy Nash Betts and Jessica Betts
Niecy Nash and her partner Jessica Betts were all smiles at the Black Women in Music event. Niecy glowed in a pleated metallic gold mini dress by Andrew GM that gave glam goddess energy. The high neckline, exaggerated cuffs, and cinched waist were drama in the best way—and her gold pointed-toe heels kept the look luxe and cohesive. Jessica showed off a more relaxed, yet tailored look in a chic white crop top and black tuxedo pants. Of course Jessica topped off the look with her signature shades.
4. Muni Long
Muni Long showed off her svelte figure in a sculptural mini dress by Hanifa. The brown and white vertical stripes created a geometric illusion, elongating her body and accentuating her legs. Chic, sleek, and unmistakably modern. We are obsessed!
5. Phylicia Fant
Phylicia brought effortless elegance in a full-length brown textured trenchcoat, cinched at the waist to highlight her figure while keeping it classic. The deep chocolate tones were regal, while the structured silhouette offered a quiet power—just like her. Her hair made her fit stand out even more combining a retro mullet shag cut with a soft long-length curls.
6. June Ambrose
June Ambrose brought her signature style rocking a tailored Bibhu Mohapatra gown with a cowboy hat. The voluminous black skirt, embroidered with silver accents, was paired with a simple tank top—topped off with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat that screamed cowboy couture.
7. Claire Sulmers
Claire Sulmers served high drama and elegance in this sculpted silver gown. The strapless dress featured a structured bodice and peplum waist that flowed into a sheer, floor-length skirt embroidered with metallic detailing. Paired with her platinum finger waves, a glossy clutch, and soft glam makeup, Claire gave full main character energy and looked flawless.
8. Chanté Moore
Chanté Moore was a vision in cream, serving soft glamour in a puff-sleeve sweater paired with wide-leg trousers. The look was clean, elevated, and modern. A long beaded necklace and a slick ponytail pulled the whole outfit together with a graceful finish.
9. Gia Peppers
Gia kept it sleek and sophisticated in a rich chocolate brown knit dress, layered under a voluminous, sculptural jacket with exaggerated sleeves. She finished the look with a Louis Vuitton chain-link purse and white pointed-toe boots that gave the whole ensemble a modern, street-meets-chic twist. And her blonde braids? We are in love!
The Girls Gathered: Inside The Black Women In Music Dinner That Served Sisterhood, Sophistication & Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage