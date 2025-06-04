The Girls Gathered: Inside The Black Women In Music Dinner That Served Sisterhood, Sophistication & Style

Los Angeles sparkled with intention and Black girl magic on June 2 as some of the most influential names in entertainment gathered for the inaugural

Black Women in Music

dinner. Hosted by the

Connie Orlando Foundation

, the evening

wasn’t

just another swanky awards show for many.

The soiree was a love letter to the Black women shaping the music industry, in front of the mic and behind the scenes. The event honored icons and innovators alike while raising money and awareness for breast cancer treatment.

But make no mistake, this night was created by Black women, for Black women.

From the moment guests stepped into the venue, every detail

ooed

with intention. Think pink, purple, and white table settings

, records

turned centerpieces engraved with names like “ROSETTA” and “MISSY,” and napkins printed with milestone moments in Black

women’s

music history.

and

Phylicia Fant

were all honored during the evening, each representing different lanes of Black excellence in music. Ci Ci and her daughter Sienna walked the carpet in matching black suits, giving businesswoman chic with a side of mother-daughter magic. They were a living representation of legacy, and Sienna glowed at her

mother’s

side.

“R

eceiving the avant-garde award is so special because it perfectly captures how

I’ve

learned to move throughout the world,

”

Ciara told the crowd.

“

Dare to create even when it

hasn’t

been done

before. Fiercely pursue the art we love even when it

doesn’t

always love us back

.”

She added a message to

the fellow

Black women in the audience,

“

Never shrink for anyone. Be bold with your gifts

.”

The support for Ciara – a

girl’s

girl – and other starlets was real. Normani , who presented Ciara with her award, smiled from the side like a friend watching her girl

w

in.

also

honored their peers.

From honoring legends to spotlighting the next wave, the Black Women in Music dinner proved that when we show up for each other

, we raise the bar

. And you know the fits were a moment! With a room full of Black women we expect nothing less.

Keep scrolling for our gallery of standout fashion and moments from the night.