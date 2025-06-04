Listen Live
Black Women In Music Dinner: Ciara, June Ambrose, & More

The Girls Gathered: Inside The Black Women In Music Dinner That Served Sisterhood, Sophistication & Style

Published on June 4, 2025
Black Women In Music Dinner Convened By The Connie Orlando Foundation

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Los Angeles sparkled with intention and Black girl magic on June 2 as some of the most influential names in entertainment gathered for the inaugural Black Women in Music dinner. Hosted by the Connie Orlando Foundation, the evening wasn’t just another swanky awards show for many.
The soiree was a love letter to the Black women shaping the music industry, in front of the mic and behind the scenes. The event honored icons and innovators alike while raising money and awareness for breast cancer treatment. But make no mistake, this night was created by Black women, for Black women.

From the moment guests stepped into the venue, every detail ooed with intention. Think pink, purple, and white table settings, records turned centerpieces engraved with names like “ROSETTA” and “MISSY,” and napkins printed with milestone moments in Black women’s music history.
Black Women In Music Dinner Convened By The Connie Orlando Foundation

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Ciara & Her Daughter Sienna Steal The Spotlight At The Black Women In Music Dinner

Sylvia Rhone, Ciara, June Ambrose, and Phylicia Fant were all honored during the evening, each representing different lanes of Black excellence in music. Ci Ci and her daughter Sienna walked the carpet in matching black suits, giving businesswoman chic with a side of mother-daughter magic. They were a living representation of legacy, and Sienna glowed at her mother’s side. “Receiving the avant-garde award is so special because it perfectly captures how I’ve learned to move throughout the world,Ciara told the crowd.Dare to create even when it hasn’t been done before. Fiercely pursue the art we love even when it doesn’t always love us back.”
Black Women In Music Dinner Convened By The Connie Orlando Foundation

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

She added a message to the fellow Black women in the audience,Never shrink for anyone. Be bold with your gifts.” The support for Ciara – a girl’s girl – and other starlets was real. Normani, who presented Ciara with her award, smiled from the side like a friend watching her girl win. Niecy Nash presented to June, while Lori Harvey and Andra Day also honored their peers.

You Already Know Our Fav It Girls Brought Their Fashion A-Game To Black Women In Music Dinner

From honoring legends to spotlighting the next wave, the Black Women in Music dinner proved that when we show up for each other, we raise the bar. And you know the fits were a moment! With a room full of Black women we expect nothing less. Keep scrolling for our gallery of standout fashion and moments from the night.

1. Connie Orlando

Connie Orlando
Source: Getty

Connie, the woman of the hour, shimmered in a rose gold and silver sequin shift dress that hit just above the knee. The iridescent texture was a perfect reflection of the night’s celebratory tone. She paired it with nude heels and a rose-toned clutch, radiating elegance and power.

2. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey
Source: Getty

Lori Harvey wore an structured yet flow resort-style ivory gown by Alexander McQueen to the event. We loved her dress’ intricate black embroidery wrapping and tailored details. The structured bodice and flared hem created a statuesque silhouette that looked like it belonged on a Grecian runway—or at the very least, the beaches of St. Tropez.

3. Niecy Nash Betts and Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash Betts and Jessica Betts
Source: Getty

Niecy Nash and her partner Jessica Betts were all smiles at the Black Women in Music event. Niecy glowed in a pleated metallic gold mini dress by Andrew GM that gave glam goddess energy. The high neckline, exaggerated cuffs, and cinched waist were drama in the best way—and her gold pointed-toe heels kept the look luxe and cohesive. Jessica showed off a more relaxed, yet tailored look in a chic white crop top and black tuxedo pants. Of course Jessica topped off the look with her signature shades.

4. Muni Long

Muni Long
Source: Getty

Muni Long showed off her svelte figure in a sculptural mini dress by Hanifa. The brown and white vertical stripes created a geometric illusion, elongating her body and accentuating her legs. Chic, sleek, and unmistakably modern. We are obsessed!

5. Phylicia Fant

Phylicia Fant
Source: Getty

Phylicia brought effortless elegance in a full-length brown textured trenchcoat, cinched at the waist to highlight her figure while keeping it classic. The deep chocolate tones were regal, while the structured silhouette offered a quiet power—just like her. Her hair made her fit stand out even more combining a retro mullet shag cut with a soft long-length curls.

6. June Ambrose

June Ambrose
Source: Getty

June Ambrose brought her signature style rocking a tailored Bibhu Mohapatra gown with a cowboy hat. The voluminous black skirt, embroidered with silver accents, was paired with a simple tank top—topped off with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat that screamed cowboy couture.

7. Claire Sulmers

Claire Sulmers
Source: Getty

Claire Sulmers served high drama and elegance in this sculpted silver gown. The strapless dress featured a structured bodice and peplum waist that flowed into a sheer, floor-length skirt embroidered with metallic detailing. Paired with her platinum finger waves, a glossy clutch, and soft glam makeup, Claire gave full main character energy and looked flawless.

8. Chanté Moore

Chanté Moore
Source: Getty

Chanté Moore was a vision in cream, serving soft glamour in a puff-sleeve sweater paired with wide-leg trousers. The look was clean, elevated, and modern. A long beaded necklace and a slick ponytail pulled the whole outfit together with a graceful finish.

9. Gia Peppers

Gia Peppers
Source: Getty

Gia kept it sleek and sophisticated in a rich chocolate brown knit dress, layered under a voluminous, sculptural jacket with exaggerated sleeves. She finished the look with a Louis Vuitton chain-link purse and white pointed-toe boots that gave the whole ensemble a modern, street-meets-chic twist. And her blonde braids? We are in love!

The Girls Gathered: Inside The Black Women In Music Dinner That Served Sisterhood, Sophistication & Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

