Style & Fashion

Chloe Bailey Tom Ford Look On HelloBeautiful Cover

The Fashion Credits: Chloe Bailey Serves Sexy 70s Glam In Tom Ford On Our August Cover Star

Published on August 8, 2024
Chloe Bailey tom ford

Source: Dalvin Adams / for HelloBeautiful

Scrap that, Chloe Bailey wants to go in a different direction with her hair. On the way to our August cover shoot, Chloe Bailey decided she wanted to rock a sky-high fro instead of flowing inches – a departure from her luxurious locs. By the time she hit the set, her longtime stylist Fesu Nu dug in her bag (literally) and whipped up a 70s coif fit for a magazine cover. HelloBeautiful magazine.
Chloe Bailey Tom Ford Look

Bailey never met a look she couldn’t slay. She slips in and out of looks, styled by Jason Rembert, with ease. At one point, Rembert cleared the set for Chloe to enter the Tom Ford look that stood out for the cover shot.
Chloe is a naturally sexy woman with curves that bring men to their knees. Underneath it all, she is a multifaceted artist who wants the freedom to operate in her duality. In our cover story, she praises fellow hot girls like Megan Thee Stallion for being a sex symbol but also loving anime. Chloe wants to be seen as the multi-hyphenate talent she is. She can sing her ass off, act, be sexy and shy all at once. Acting is another one of her passions as we’ve seen in Swarm and Grown-ish and now she’s back with an even bigger role in Peacock’s Fight Night. All of it is divine timing as she is also dropping her sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise on Friday, August 9. She talked to us about it all and more! In this issue, you can find features on dynamic singers turned actresses, Black celebrity sisters we love, and an ode to Chloe as a hair chameleon.

1. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Look 1 – White Sequins

Dress: Private Policy

Earrings:Jacob & Co

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

2. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Look 1 – White Sequins

Dress: Private Policy

Earrings: Jacob & Co

3. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Private Policy

Earrings:Jacob & Co

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

4. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Private Policy

Earrings:Jacob & Co

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

5. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Jean Paul Gauthier

Jewelry: Piaget

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

6. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Jean Paul Gauthier

Jewelry: Piaget

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

7. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

8. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Aknvas

Earrings: Jacob &Co 

9. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Aknvas

Earrings: Jacob &Co 

10. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Aknvas

Earrings: Jacob &Co 

11. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

12. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

13. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024 chloe bailey hellobeautiful august cover 2024

14. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

15. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

16. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

17. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

18. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024

Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Source: for HelloBeautiful

Dress: Tom Ford

Shoes: Tom Ford

Undergarments: Commando

Ring: Jacob & Co

The Fashion Credits: Chloe Bailey Serves Sexy 70s Glam In Tom Ford On Our August Cover Star was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

