Chloe Bailey Tom Ford Look On HelloBeautiful Cover
The Fashion Credits: Chloe Bailey Serves Sexy 70s Glam In Tom Ford On Our August Cover Star
Chloe Bailey Tom Ford LookBailey never met a look she couldn’t slay. She slips in and out of looks, styled by Jason Rembert, with ease. At one point, Rembert cleared the set for Chloe to enter the Tom Ford look that stood out for the cover shot.
1. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Look 1 – White Sequins
Dress: Private Policy
Earrings:Jacob & Co
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
2. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Look 1 – White Sequins
Dress: Private Policy
Earrings: Jacob & Co
3. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Private Policy
Earrings:Jacob & Co
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
4. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Private Policy
Earrings:Jacob & Co
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
5. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Jean Paul Gauthier
Jewelry: Piaget
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
6. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Jean Paul Gauthier
Jewelry: Piaget
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
7. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
8. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Aknvas
Earrings: Jacob &Co
9. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Aknvas
Earrings: Jacob &Co
10. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Aknvas
Earrings: Jacob &Co
11. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
12. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
13. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024 chloe bailey hellobeautiful august cover 2024
14. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
15. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
16. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
17. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
18. Chloe Bailey HelloBeautiful August Cover 2024
Dress: Tom Ford
Shoes: Tom Ford
Undergarments: Commando
Ring: Jacob & Co
The Fashion Credits: Chloe Bailey Serves Sexy 70s Glam In Tom Ford On Our August Cover Star was originally published on hellobeautiful.com