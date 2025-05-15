The Chi Season 7 Premiere - Bold Drama & Star-Studded Cast
The Chi is Back, and the Drama Doesn’t Disappoint, Cast and Creators Celebrate Season 7
“The Women Are Taking Over” — Lena Waithe“This season, the women are taking the reins in a way we’ve never seen before,” said creator Lena Waithe “We’re looking at power — who has it, who’s ready to fight for it, and who’s willing to burn it all down for it. And it’s the women leading that charge.”
Phylicia Rashad Joins the Cast
Karrueche Tran Finds Strength in VulnerabilityNewcomer Karrueche Tran, cast as Zuri, added: “Zuri is someone who’s just trying to hold it together, and in a city like Chicago, that’s not easy. I love how The Chi shows both the toughness and the tenderness.”
Returning Stars Bring the FireFan favorite Jacob Latimore (Emmett) shared his excitement about this season’s evolution: “We’ve all grown up on this show, and now the stories are growing with us. You’ll see Emmett tested in ways he’s never been tested before.” Luke James (Trig) tells Summers, “It’s one of the best shows on tv, if not the best show on tv. Tap in. This is for us, by us.” The legendary Lynn Whitfield (Alicia) dropped a little tea revealing, “You’re going to see people dealing with grief, loss, revenge, family love, comfort. It’s a whole ball of wax, of all kinds of emotions It’s really creative and it’s going to be a great season, a rollercoaster ride with lots of surprises. Hannaha Hall (Tiffany) says her character experiences a life changing shock in the first episode, “She’s a boss. She’s very headstrong. She’s doing things that you would not expect a woman to do. She’s out in the streets. She’s making decisions that you would not think the woman would do. But she’s looking for love. It’s sad when she does find it, it’s taken away. “ Birgundi Baker (Keisha) echoed that sentiment: “Keisha’s in her power now, and you’ll see how motherhood, purpose, and pain come together for her this season. It’s a rollercoaster.”
Executive Producer Common on Realness and RootsExecutive producer Common, a proud Chicago native, said, “This show means the world to me because it’s about where I come from. It’s about people who look like me, sound like me — and it’s raw, it’s honest.”
A Record-Breaking LegacySeason 6 broke viewership records, rising 25% over previous seasons, and Season 7 is on track to deepen that legacy with high-stakes drama, new rivalries, and emotional reckonings. “The Chi has always been about the community,” said co-showrunner Jewel Coronel. “And this season, that community is being challenged like never before.” The Chi continues to be one of the most culturally impactful series on television, blending drama with realism in its portrayal of life on Chicago’s South Side. Season 7 is produced by 20th Television and Hillman Grad Productions, with a powerhouse team including Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Common, and Lena Waithe. Empowering Women and Introducing New Faces This season focuses on the powerful women of The Chi, with Alicia leading the charge. The narrative explores themes of loyalty, rivalry, and the quest for power. The season introduces notable guest stars:
- Phylicia Rashad as Renee, who challenges Pastor Zeke’s authority.
- Wendy Raquel Robinson as Riley Dalton, a woman using her past to help others.
- Karrueche Tran as Zuri, striving to maintain stability amidst chaos.
Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning” on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
1. Luke James, Jazmyn Summers (photo by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)
2. Lynn Whitfield (photo by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)
3. Birgundi Baker (photo by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)
4. Jacob Latimore, Ahmad Ferguson at the Chi J (photo by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)
5. Lynn Whitfield at The Chi Premiere (photo by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)
6. Jacob Latimore, Luke James, (photo by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)
