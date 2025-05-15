The Chi is Back, and the Drama Doesn’t Disappoint, Cast and Creators Celebrate Season 7

Stars, fans, and media personalities gathered in New York City for an exclusive premiere of Showtime’s hit seriesas it gears up for its highly anticipated Season 7 premiere. Radio and TV personalitywas on the scene, capturing the tea for Radio One. The show, set to debut the weekend of May 16th, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime airing Sunday, May 18th, promises a season filled with bold shifts, rising stakes, and female empowerment.

“The Women Are Taking Over” — Lena Waithe

“This season, the women are taking the reins in a way we’ve never seen before,” said creator“We’re looking at power — who has it, who’s ready to fight for it, and who’s willing to burn it all down for it. And it’s the women leading that charge.”

Phylicia Rashad Joins the Cast

Legendary actress, who joins as Pastor Zeke’s formidable rival Renee, shared, “What drew me to this show was how human it is. The Chi doesn’t just tell stories — it tells truths.”

Karrueche Tran Finds Strength in Vulnerability

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Newcomer, cast as Zuri, added: “Zuri is someone who’s just trying to hold it together, and in a city like Chicago, that’s not easy. I love how The Chi shows both the toughness and the tenderness.”

Returning Stars Bring the Fire

Fan favorite(Emmett) shared his excitement about this season’s evolution: “We’ve all grown up on this show, and now the stories are growing with us. You’ll see Emmett tested in ways he’s never been tested before.”(Trig) tells Summers, “It’s one of the best shows on tv, if not the best show on tv. Tap in. This is for us, by us.” The legendary(Alicia) dropped a little tea revealing, “You’re going to see people dealing with grief, loss, revenge, family love, comfort. It’s a whole ball of wax, of all kinds of emotions It’s really creative and it’s going to be a great season, a rollercoaster ride with lots of surprises.(Tiffany) says her character experiences a life changing shock in the first episode, “She’s a boss. She’s very headstrong. She’s doing things that you would not expect a woman to do. She’s out in the streets. She’s making decisions that you would not think the woman would do. But she’s looking for love. It’s sad when she does find it, it’s taken away. “(Keisha) echoed that sentiment: “Keisha’s in her power now, and you’ll see how motherhood, purpose, and pain come together for her this season. It’s a rollercoaster.”

Executive Producer Common on Realness and Roots

Executive producer, a proud Chicago native, said, “This show means the world to me because it’s about where I come from. It’s about people who look like me, sound like me — and it’s raw, it’s honest.”

A Record-Breaking Legacy

Phylicia Rashad as Renee, who challenges Pastor Zeke’s authority.

Wendy Raquel Robinson as Riley Dalton, a woman using her past to help others.

Karrueche Tran as Zuri, striving to maintain stability amidst chaos.

Season 6 broke viewership records, rising 25% over previous seasons, and Season 7 is on track to deepen that legacy with high-stakes drama, new rivalries, and emotional reckonings. “The Chi has always been about the community,” said co-showrunner. “And this season, that community is being challenged like never before.” The Chi continues to be one of the most culturally impactful series on television, blending drama with realism in its portrayal of life on Chicago’s South Side. Season 7 is produced by 20th Television and Hillman Grad Productions, with a powerhouse team including Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Common, and Lena Waithe. Empowering Women and Introducing New Faces This season focuses on the powerful women of The Chi, with Alicia leading the charge. The narrative explores themes of loyalty, rivalry, and the quest for power. The season introduces notable guest stars:Returning cast members includeYou can catch some of the convos with the actors in the YouTube above.Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning” on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information and updates, follow the official The Chi accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.