The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Mass shooting in Manhattan leaves four dead, including NYPD officer

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Updated July 29, 2025, 11:00 A.M.

A gunman who opened fire in a Manhattan office building on Monday, killing four people—including an off-duty police officer—was reportedly trying to reach the National Football League’s headquarters but mistakenly took the wrong elevator, New York City officials said Tuesday.

The shooter, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, left behind a three-page note in his wallet, claiming he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition linked to repeated head trauma in contact sports. Though he never played in the NFL, Tamura had played high school football in California nearly 20 years ago and had a documented history of mental illness, according to police.

Related Stories

Authorities say Tamura arrived in New York just days before the shooting. Surveillance footage captured him exiting a double-parked BMW with a rifle and entering the building, which houses NFL offices, investment giant Blackstone, and other major firms.

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura began firing in the lobby, killing Officer Didarul Islam, 36, who was working security while off duty. A woman seeking shelter was also hit. Tamura then shot a security guard and another man before entering the wrong elevator bank, preventing him from reaching his apparent target—the NFL offices.

Instead, he reached the 33rd floor, where he shot and killed a person at Rudin Management, the company that owns the building, before taking his own life. One of the victims has been identified as Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone real estate executive.

In his note, Tamura apologized repeatedly and requested his brain be studied for CTE. He also referenced former NFL player Terry Long, who died by suicide after a CTE diagnosis. Tamura accused the NFL of profiting while hiding the dangers of brain injuries in football.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the attack “an unspeakable act of violence” and expressed gratitude to law enforcement. A league employee injured in the attack remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Officer Islam, a Bangladeshi immigrant who had served on the NYPD for over three years, was honored posthumously by his fellow officers during a dignified transfer of his body. “He died as he lived—a hero,” Tisch said.

Mayor Eric Adams noted the challenge of investigating someone who arrived in the city only shortly before the attack and criticized lax gun laws in other states that allow dangerous weapons into New York.

From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025.

 

