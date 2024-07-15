The Best Looks From The 2024 Kids Choice Awards
Click here to see the full list of winners. Keep scrolling to check out orange carpet looks from your favorite stars! Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:This past Saturday, July 13, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 kicked off live from the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The show was hosted by Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star (voiced by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke) in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary and a slew of stars walked the orange carpet. During the show, Serena Williams was honored with the Legend Award. Additionally, “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua took home the award for Favorite Musical Collaboration and Simone Biles also won Favorite Female Sports Star. Other winners include Kai Cenat, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce.
1. Serena Williams
2. Kelly Rowland
3. Pharaoh Brown
4. Tiffany Daniels
5. Celina Smith
6. Shameik Moore
7. Joshua Triplett
8. Jaidyn Triplet
9. Patrick Starrr
10. Glee Dango
11. DeAndre Hopkins
12. DJ Green and Draymond Green
13. Brooke Ashley Hall, Marco Hall, Braylon Hall, Mar'Cannon Hall and Caedon Hall
14. Lil Baby, Jason and Loyal
15. Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee
16. Hero Hunter
17. Peyton Perrine III
18. Miia Harris
19. Jahzir Bruno
20. Elijah M. Cooper and Eva Carlton
The Best Looks From The 2024 Kids Choice Awards was originally published on 92q.com
