The 2025 award show season only has a handful of ceremonies left, with last night’s MTV VMAs wrapping up the summer.

The night opened up with a Kenny G-assisted performance by Doja Cat that paid homage to the MTV of the 1980s.

But before she hopped into her “Jealous Type” single, second time host LL Cool J introduced the program before Doja bum-rushed the stage, surprising the crowd.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Before the show, he told People the night would go like that because he wanted the music and entertainment to reign supreme, including show outs like Gunna and Busta Rhymes, who won the Visionary Award.

“I’m giving people a night off from all the madness in the world… so they can have a good time and enjoy music and enjoy everything about music, all the different genres, all the different generations,” he said. “I’m not going to try to make it about LL COOL J… Just have fun and usher people in and out. I’m like the crossing guard at the junior high.”

While he promised not to make a dozen outfit changes, he did manage to get some ‘fits off, as did the other man who came out last night. See some of the best and worst-dressed men below.

The Best & (And Worst) Dressed Men At The 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Lenny Kravitz Source:Getty Lenny Kravitz walked the red carpet in support of his best rock video nomination for “Honey” and did it in style. The rock star did what he excels at best, which is donning a carefully tailored, flowing suit that sits just right. He opted for a plaid wool Anthony Vaccarello-designed suit by Saint Laurent. He let the suit do the talking with no shirt beneath, jewelry to accessorize, blacked-out shades, and patent leather black boots. 2. LL Cool J Source:Getty Rap legend LL Cool J played host for the night, and the honor comes with several costume changes, with one of his most memorable coming as he walked the red carpet. There was a slight chill in the NYC air, so LL wore a houndstooth plaid jacket as a statement piece and toned it down with a white button-up underneath and some relaxed brown slacks. He even swapped the fitted for a boater hat and paired it with oversized aviator shades. 3. Busta Rhymes Source:Getty Busta Rhymes received the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award last night, so he needed his looks to steal the show. The first of the night was pretty low-key, as he wore a patch-heavy black leather jacket, with a simple black tee and pants to match. He turned it up a notch with his massive diamond-crusted jewelry and chunky orange-soled Bottega Boots. The jacket kick continued later on when he performed in a red leather outfit with gold detailing that was plastered with patches. 4. Chance the Rapper Source:Getty Fresh off dropping his second album, Star Line, Chance the Rapper kept things casual. He wore a simple brown sweatshirt with black cargo pants atop some matching trail sneakers. He stepped up the streetwear look with a tactical vest and a pair of diamond chokers. The Chicago native finished the look by tossing on a trucker hat emblazoned with his album’s name. 5. Papoose Source:Getty Before Papoose took the stage to perform, he walked the red carpet and left his signature in the car. Instead, he went for a more dapper look in a blue suit. He wore a blue button-up underneath to keep the look tonal and paired it with some darker blue shoes to maintain the theme. The Bronx native still had to keep it Hip-Hop, rocking an iced-out watch and swapping a tie for a neck full of chains. (Don’t worry, the fitted and hoodies returned later on in the night.) 6. Ty Dolla $ign Source:Getty Ty Dolla $ign walked the red carpet in a sleek all-black outfit with a couple of different materials. He wore a traditional black suit jacket that he kept buttoned, atop some slightly flared leather pants and patent heeled boots. The incognito look continued with black shades and black leather driving gloves. 7. Gunna Source:Getty Just weeks after dropping The Last Wun, his third solid album in a row, Gunna popped out looking dapper. He wore a textured, greyscale suit, skipping the undershirt. His elongated pants hung over his bulky boots, and he accentuated the outfit with diamond-heavy jewelry, and you already know he never leaves home without his sunglasses. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17.