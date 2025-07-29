Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour ended on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The record-breaking tour promoted the idea that country music has deep Black roots and shouldn’t be defined by one specific image. Beyoncé used her platform to spotlight the contributions of Black artists to the genre, both historically (like Linda Martell) and in the present (collaborations with new artists).
Jay-Z made several surprise appearances throughout the tour, including a joint performance of their hit “Crazy in Love” at the Vegas finale. Country singer Shaboozey, featured on the album, also joined Beyoncé on stage in Las Vegas to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”
With the historic run now over, scroll below for a look at some of our FAVORITE looks from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.
The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. Texas Hold ‘Em
2. Get ‘Em Girl
3. This is America
4. Boots with The Fur!
5. Diva
6. Queen Bey
7. Lookin for a Cowboy
8. Simple & Sexy
9. Shine On
10. Shine On
11. Welcome to H-Town
12. YEEHAW
13. Pretty in Pink
14. Goin My Way?
15. Bow Down or Step Aside
16. The Clique
17. Red, White & Blue
18. Bang, Bang
19. All Black Everything
20. Country bred, cornbread fed
21. Sweet Like Honey
22. How the West was Won
23. Shooters Shoot
24. Cowgirl
25. We See You, Phaedra!
26. Giddy up, Giddy up!
27. Bossy
28. Act ii
29. A Time was Had
30. A Whole Lotta Woman
31. Lady in Red
32. Country Thick
33. Bring ’em Out
34. Let’s Ride
35. Your Shotgun Rider
36. All Access
37.
38. Take a Shot for Me
39. We Ride at Dawn
40. A Lawless Town
41. Red Redemption
42. Sweet Honey
43. Don’t Mess with Texas
44. Vegas Gambler
45. The Wrangler
46. Iconic
47. 3 The Hard Way
48. Could Never Take the Country Outta Me
49. Fly From France
50. Thank You, Bey!
