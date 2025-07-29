Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour ended on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

TRENDING: Famous Child Stars Who Died Too Soon

TRENDING: Flood Disaster Checklist: 20 Things Every Texan Should Have

The record-breaking tour promoted the idea that country music has deep Black roots and shouldn’t be defined by one specific image. Beyoncé used her platform to spotlight the contributions of Black artists to the genre, both historically (like Linda Martell) and in the present (collaborations with new artists).

Jay-Z made several surprise appearances throughout the tour, including a joint performance of their hit “Crazy in Love” at the Vegas finale. Country singer Shaboozey, featured on the album, also joined Beyoncé on stage in Las Vegas to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

ALSO: 20 Celebrities You FORGOT Were in Prison

With the historic run now over, scroll below for a look at some of our FAVORITE looks from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Texas Hold ‘Em 2. Get ‘Em Girl 3. This is America 4. Boots with The Fur! 5. Diva 6. Queen Bey 7. Lookin for a Cowboy 8. Simple & Sexy 9. Shine On 10. Shine On 11. Welcome to H-Town 12. YEEHAW 13. Pretty in Pink 14. Goin My Way? 15. Bow Down or Step Aside 16. The Clique 17. Red, White & Blue 18. Bang, Bang 19. All Black Everything 20. Country bred, cornbread fed 21. Sweet Like Honey 22. How the West was Won 23. Shooters Shoot 24. Cowgirl 25. We See You, Phaedra! 26. Giddy up, Giddy up! 27. Bossy 28. Act ii 29. A Time was Had 30. A Whole Lotta Woman 31. Lady in Red 32. Country Thick 33. Bring ’em Out 34. Let’s Ride 35. Your Shotgun Rider 36. All Access 37. 38. Take a Shot for Me 39. We Ride at Dawn 40. A Lawless Town 41. Red Redemption 42. Sweet Honey 43. Don’t Mess with Texas 44. Vegas Gambler 45. The Wrangler 46. Iconic 47. 3 The Hard Way 48. Could Never Take the Country Outta Me 49. Fly From France 50. Thank You, Bey!