The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Published on July 29, 2025

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour ended on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with a performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The record-breaking tour promoted the idea that country music has deep Black roots and shouldn’t be defined by one specific image. Beyoncé used her platform to spotlight the contributions of Black artists to the genre, both historically (like Linda Martell) and in the present (collaborations with new artists).

Jay-Z made several surprise appearances throughout the tour, including a joint performance of their hit “Crazy in Love” at the Vegas finale. Country singer Shaboozey, featured on the album, also joined Beyoncé on stage in Las Vegas to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

But for most, the biggest highlight was the on-stage reunion of Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. They joined Bey closing night, performing hits like “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath” along with Beyoncé’s “Energy.” This reunion marked the first time the trio had performed together since Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella set.

With the historic run now over, scroll below for a look at some of our FAVORITE looks from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

1. Texas Hold ‘Em

2. Get ‘Em Girl

3. This is America

4. Boots with The Fur!

5. Diva

6. Queen Bey

7. Lookin for a Cowboy

8. Simple & Sexy

9. Shine On

10. Shine On

11. Welcome to H-Town

12. YEEHAW

13. Pretty in Pink

14. Goin My Way?

15. Bow Down or Step Aside

16. The Clique

17. Red, White & Blue

18. Bang, Bang

19. All Black Everything

20. Country bred, cornbread fed

21. Sweet Like Honey

22. How the West was Won

23. Shooters Shoot

24. Cowgirl

25. We See You, Phaedra!

26. Giddy up, Giddy up!

27. Bossy

28. Act ii

29. A Time was Had

30. A Whole Lotta Woman

31. Lady in Red

32. Country Thick

33. Bring ’em Out

34. Let’s Ride

35. Your Shotgun Rider

36. All Access

38. Take a Shot for Me

39. We Ride at Dawn

40. A Lawless Town

41. Red Redemption

42. Sweet Honey

43. Don’t Mess with Texas

44. Vegas Gambler

45. The Wrangler

46. Iconic

47. 3 The Hard Way

48. Could Never Take the Country Outta Me

49. Fly From France

50. Thank You, Bey!

