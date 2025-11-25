10 Thanksgiving Episodes From Black Sitcoms That’ll Get You In The Holiday Spirit

It’s that time of year again to get the family together and eat all you can while reminiscing over things you’re grateful for. One of the best things about the holidays is all the time you spend smiling and laughing with your loved ones. Check out the best Thanksgiving episodes from Black Sitcoms that will easily get you in the holiday spirit.

As we get ready for Turkey Day, enjoy the Thanksgiving-themed episodes of our favorite Black sitcoms. The moments that remind us to gather, laugh and sort through the madness. Fans online shared their favorite family moments that reminded us of the true reason for the season. That’s uninterrupted laughter, joy and ridiculousness with the loved ones who know you the best.

@Jameelah tweeted, “I wish for thanksgiving ALLLLLL my grannies kids and grandkids could be together. Cause the whole entire family funny as f*** and I miss us being able to spend time as family.”

In order to get into the holiday spirit — and in the mood to hang out with your family — you’ve got to prep before the big day by doing things like watching Thanksgiving episodes from your favorite sitcoms.

Some folks think Friends is the best show and has the best Thanksgiving catalogue:

@SoupyKaur tweeted, “Thanksgiving, or as the rest of the world calls it; “funniest Friends episodes.”

But let’s not forget that Black sitcoms never dropped the ball when it comes to holiday episodes.@JayQTheDonwrote on Twitter “That Martin Thanksgiving Episode when they Carved the Turkey & it Start Bleeding >>>>>>>> LMAO! Classic.”

No matter how old you get, you’re never too old to live vicariously through your favorite TV show family — especially if you don’t have a family of your own to spend the holidays with. In honor of Turkey Day being right around the corner, take a look at some of the best Thanksgiving episodes from our favorite Black sitcoms that will surely put you in the holiday spirit.

Hit us up in the comments to let us know if your fave Turkey Day episode made the cut.

Check out our list of Thanksgiving episodes from our favorite sitcoms:

