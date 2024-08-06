Black Girls Travel: 8 Things I Learned While Traveling Through Thailand And Singapore

Something magical happens when Black women decide to travel the world . We experience various cultures, cuisines, and lifestyles, contributing to our understanding and acceptance of others. In addition, people who may not have had the pleasure of encountering Black women get to bask in all of our glory. I’ve visited countless countries worldwide, and every time I return home, I am filled with memories that last a lifetime and a better understanding of how people exist in other parts of the world. Black Girls Travel: What you should know before you travel abroad Researching a country before visiting plays a significant part in your experience. There’s nothing worse than landing in unknown territory with no knowledge of the lifestyle or public offenses. Before traveling to Zanzibar and Dubai, I packed loose clothing that covered my legs and shoulders. Exposed skin can be offensive to the natives outside of beach and tourist areas. Chewing gum is illegal in Singapore, which is vital for an avid gum-chewer like me to know. Every now and then, I visit a country that feels unwelcoming. While I am proud of my Black skin, some people still carry biases that affect how they treat people of color. For example, the men in Portugal and Spain loved me, and the women gave me dirty looks; the men in Dubai treated me like I didn’t exist, and the people in Singapore were downright rude. Each experience, good or bad, taught me the importance of leading with respect and adapting to cultural norms. RELATED NEWS: 5 Travel Essentials To Jumpstart Your Summer Vacation 11 Things To Do And Places To Visit In Bahia Brazil The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. What you need to know before traveling to Thailand and Singapore Researching a country before visiting plays a significant part in your experience. There’s nothing worse than landing in unknown territory with no knowledge of the lifestyle or public offenses. Before traveling to Zanzibar and Dubai, I packed loose clothing that covered my legs and shoulders. Exposed skin can be offensive to the natives outside of beach and tourist areas. Chewing gum is illegal in Singapore, which is vital for an avid gum-chewer like me to know.Every now and then, I visit a country that feels unwelcoming. While I am proud of my Black skin, some people still carry biases that affect how they treat people of color. For example, the men in Portugal and Spain loved me, and the women gave me dirty looks; the men in Dubai treated me like I didn’t exist, and the people in Singapore were downright rude. Each experience, good or bad, taught me the importance of leading with respect and adapting to cultural norms.I spent the last week traveling through Bangkok, Thailand, and Singapore. Although both countries are located in Asia, their polar opposite lifestyles provide an interesting contrast. From the food to the entertainment choices, both destinations had rich customs and unique cultures. Thailand feels like an open-minded friend who dibbles and dabbles in a little bit of everything, and Singapore is the type-A, OCD friend who follows all the rules, no matter how absurd they are. If you’ve ever toyed with visiting parts of Asia, you’ll want to keep reading. Here are eight things I learned while traveling in Thailand and Singapore.

1. Thailand is known globally for their gender-affirming surgeries Source: Marsha B Thailand’s sizeable transgender community can be attributed to the country’s reputation for stellar gender-affirming surgeries. People travel worldwide to experience Thailand’s skilled surgeons, state-of-the-art facilities, and cost-effective services. For Thai people, gender-affirming surgery is as accessible as the discrimination that follows. For some trans people in Thailand, it is easier for them to take up space by entertaining the masses in nightclubs or on TV. Others face discrimination as they look for employment, while employed trans people also feel the biases of their identity. For example, male-to-female employees are not allowed to wear uniforms for women. The country provides the surgery in top facilities done by the best doctors, but they aren’t as accepting of trans folks taking up space and living freely.

2. Chewing gum in Singapore is illegal Source: Getty I am an avid gum-chewer. Before most people leave the house, they make sure they have their phone, keys, and wallet. I ensure I have all those, plus enough gum to carry me through the rest of the day. However, when I filled out Singapore’s Immigration Act 1959 Visit Pass, I was warned that gum was prohibited within the country and that I could be fined if I violated their terms. Gum was banned from being sold, imported, and manufactured in 1992. The country has stringent rules, including no littering, spitting, or public urination. Fines for these offenses start at $500 USD and increase if you’re a repeat offender.

3. Sex tourism is huge in Thailand Source: Getty People travel to Amsterdam to enjoy legalized cannabis and the notorious Red Light District. As the progressive capital of the Netherlands makes a move to tighten up on the district by discouraging tourism in the area, Bangkok has upped the ante by adopting the title of the world’s sex capital. Prostitution is seemingly legal in Thailand, as long as you’re not soliciting sex out in the open on the streets. Under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act, soliciting sex in an “open and shameless manner” or “causing nuisance to the public” can earn someone a fine, jail time, or both. Basically, if you’re going to do it, don’t make it obvious. Have you ever heard of the Thai massage with a happy ending? According to Pattaya News, “Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced today, August 2nd, 2024, that the Thai Ministry of Public Health is taking decisive action against unlicensed massage shops and those involved in illegal prostitution activities. The crackdown aims to regulate the industry and ensure public safety.”

4. Colorism is REAL Source: Getty While in Bangkok, I noticed many women walking around in pale makeup. Their faces were lighter than their necks, which showed their eagerness to adopt a complexion that didn’t belong to them. While on a tour, I asked my guide why so many women were walking around in white faces. She explained that women of her skin tone were less desirable, so ladies often brightened their faces with pale makeup. Colorism is a worldwide phenomenon, so I wasn’t surprised by her response. What shocked me was that my tour guide was considered less appealing despite her light complexion with yellow and olive undertones. In the same breath, she said my family and I would attract lots of attention because of our skin. The rumors that Black people are viewed as celebrities in Asia are slightly true, depending on where you are. Thailand appreciated my brown skin; Singapore, not so much.

5. Racism, is that you? Source: Marsha B I hinted at the racism I experienced in Singapore by labeling some of the people as rude. The part of my brain that gaslights myself by minimizing certain situations struggled to accept that my discomfort stemmed from problematic biases. Don’t get me wrong, I encountered many friendly people in Singapore. The hotel staff, tour guides, and retail workers treated us with the utmost respect. Service-based professionals understand the importance of good customer service, so I wasn’t surprised by their level of friendliness. Most were fascinated by the Black girls from New York City. On the other hand, I had people cut me in line as if I were invisible; one man refused to get on the same elevator as my family, and another woman berated my aunt for attempting to sit at the breakfast table she wanted. She yelled at my aunt, who quickly walked away because she knew the importance of choosing her battles. A few minutes later, I turned around, and the woman didn’t even take the table; she just didn’t want us sitting there.

6. Cannabis is legal in Thailand Source: Marsha B. When I arrived at my hotel in Bangkok, I saw a large sign that prohibited weed smoking in front of the building. “No Cannabis. Fine 10,000 TBH,” it read. The fine, which is approximately $282, was enough for me to indulge in a vacation sans marijuana. To my surprise, there was a weed shop down the block from my hotel, as well as street vendors selling pre-rolls, edibles, and dildos. In addition, when I ventured out to see the nightlife in Thailand, I saw various tables that lined the strip, offering “laughing gas,” pre-rolls, and a variety of weed strains sold by the ounce. Weed is legal in Thailand, but a recently approved proposal will only allow cannabis for medical and research purposes. It was submitted to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board this week, and if approved, it will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

7. Singapore is expensive AF Source: Marsha B

Singapore, a top travel destination in Asia, is known for its cleanliness, love of luxury, and safety. Very few people lack homes, as the government provides subsidized housing to residents. With a thriving employment rate, 90% home ownership, and near-perfect weather year-round, Singapore can feel like a dream place to reside. But if you’re a visitor, you’ll notice a hefty price tag attached to necessities like food, grocery shopping, regular shopping, and much more. That’s because Singapore imports practically everything, including its water. Your money is long in Thailand, but you’ll feel the financial impact in Singapore.