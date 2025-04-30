Terrence Howard Is Not A Fan of Playing Gay Roles
Terrence Howard Slammed On X After Revealing He Turned Down Role In Marvin Gaye Biopic Becuase He Didn’t Want To Kiss A Man
Terrence Howard Passed On Marvin Gaye Role After Hearing Story About His Alleged SexualityHoward decided to go full Lucious Lyon and pass on the role because of a story he heard from the late Quincy Jones regarding Gaye’s alleged sexuality, and that he couldn’t kiss a man, saying he would cut his lips off. Per Variety:
“I was over at Quincy Jones’ house and I’m asking Quincy, ‘I’m hearing rumors that Marvin was gay’ and I’m like, ‘Was he gay?’” Howard explained. “And Quincy’s like, ‘Yes.’”
After that revelation, Howard decided he “could not” star in the movie.
“They would’ve wanted to do that, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” he said of portraying a gay man in a movie.
Maher went on to ask, “You mean you couldn’t kiss a guy on screen in a movie?” Howard responded, “No. Because I don’t fake it.”
“That would fuck me,” Howard added. “I would cut my lips off. If I kissed some man, I would cut my lips off.”Maher responded by saying he wouldn’t go that far, but understands why Howard felt the way he did about the role. Howard further explained, “It does not make me homophobic to not want to kiss a man.” The actor says it was more of a matter of him committing to the role. “I can’t play that character 100 percent,” Howard told Maher. “I can’t surrender myself to a place that I don’t understand.”
Social Media Isn’t Buying What Howard Is SellingMaher might understand where Howard is coming from, but social media, on the other hand, is not feeling what the Best Man star said about passing the role. “Learning that Terrance Howard is a woman abuser, is homophobic & supports trump all in the same sitting… oh my…. Hustle & flow was NO ACT!,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user added, “Terrence Howard is a man with a criminal record and history of beating women. You lost your “man card” a long time ago.” Well damn. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
