Taylor Rooks Secretly Getting Married Leaves X Hilariously Heartbroken & Crashing Out

The men of social media have collectively fallen to their knees because —sorry to say it— a woman they never had a chance with is officially off the market.

Sports reporter Taylor Rooks announced Wednesday night that she recently got married, taking to Instagram to drop a photo carousel of the night’s events.

“What a night. This is love,” she captioned the post alongside the ring emoji and tagged everyone that helped the day come together— including her photographer, makeup artist, and stylist.

The photos showcased the ceremony, including shots with family, friends, and, given the nature of her job in sports media, several stars were in attendance.

Guests included Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagle Saquon Barkley, rapper Jack Harlow, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Lala, Coco Jones, Ella Mai, Donovan Mitchell, and Fanatics CEO and founder Michael Rubin.

As public a gig as Rooks has, she’s managed to keep her personal life under wraps, and that includes not tagging her new husband, and in fact, the only reason we know his name is because the wedding’s menu is included in the post, and it reads “Taylor & Shane.”

Congratulations are also in order for a major change in Rooks’ professional life after holding jobs for TNT and Thursday Night Football. Now, she’s moving on up as the new host for Prime Video’s NBA coverage once Amazon’s media rights deal kicks off with the league ahead of the 2025-26 season, and she’s got some certified veterans in Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin to help her out.

“I’m thrilled to continue to grow my role at Prime Video and help shape their NBA coverage from the ground up,” Rooks said in a statement. “With the addition of legends like Dirk and Blake, we’re not just building a show, we are crafting an experience that will be entertaining and truly special for basketball fans. This is a career milestone for me, and I’m incredibly excited to share my love and passion for this game with NBA fans all over the world.”

Rooks is one of the most beloved sports reporters, with social media constantly drooling over her and even a running joke among athletes making nearly impossible claims about their talent in her presence, like a young Jaylen Brown telling her he’d have five championships by the time he’s 28.

Social media is not only shocked that Rooks is cuffed, but she kept her relationship status private for this long, so they’re straight-up heartbroken.

See the crash out happening currently below.

Taylor Rooks Secretly Getting Married Leaves X Hilariously Heartbroken & Crashing Out was originally published on cassiuslife.com

