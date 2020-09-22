HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Show’s Us She’s Aging Like Some Fine Wine!

Posted 23 hours ago

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Taraji P. Henson recently celebrated her 50th birthday and is breaking necks!

The Empire actress took a trip down to Mexico to celebrate her birthday in the beautiful Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

During the celebration was a lot of bottling popping, good food, and some thirst traps! Alongside the rest of the world, we need the Coronavirus to go away so we can get our Taraji P on!

Check out Taraji P. Henson birthday photos without your jaw-dropping…we challenge you.

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

#bliss 🙏🏾💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

🌊🌊🌊

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

🤎🤎🤎🤎 SUN KISSED

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden) on

