Weed may be becoming more socially acceptable and legal, but not in all cases.

Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall found that out the hard way after she was stripped of a national title after a drug test revealed she ingested THC, the psychoactive compound found in weed.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced the punishment for the 23-year-old Olympian on Tuesday.

“Davis-Woodhall, 23, tested positive for 11-nor-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol (Carboxy-THC), a urinary metabolite of Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, marijuana, and hashish, above the urinary Decision Limit of 180 ng/mL, as the result of a sample collected in-competition at the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships on February 17, 2023,” reads the release.

Not only will Davis-Woodhall be stripped of the title she won with a 6.99-meter jump at the indoor national championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but she will also face a three-month competition ban.

However, because the cannabis was ingested outside of competitive season and she completed a substance of abuse treatment program, the ban has been reduced to just a month.

“Davis-Woodhall’s one-month period of ineligibility is the minimum allowed under the rules and began on March 21, 2023, the date of her provisional suspension. In addition, Davis-Woodhall has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to February 17, 2023, the date her positive sample was collected, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes,” the release continues.

Davis-Woodhall already served the suspension, which began on March 21, clearing her to start competing again and continue to break records, like she already did with a 24-year-old Marion Jones record in 2017.

Twitter caught wind of the suspension and thinks the USADA is going overboard. See the reactions below.

Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall Stripped of National Title and Suspended For Positive Weed Test, Twitter Says It’s Unfair was originally published on cassiuslife.com