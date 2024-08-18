Tank Proudly Sings That Chris Brown “Is In Fact Better Than Michael Jackson,” X Says NAH!

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tank Has Echoed These Sentiments Before

But if you ask singer/songwriter Tank , his boy Chris Brown has taken that spot.On a recent episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show , it wasn’t a sports hot take that got social media buzzing. Tank stopped by and gave his opinion on the nonsensical debate regarding Chris Brown and Michael Jackson.“Chris Brown is, in fact, better than Michael Jackson,” Tank said with his entire chest shocking the First Take host.“Tank! Do you understand what you’re saying, my man?” Smith said in response. “I mean, you’re admired, you’re revered, you’re associated with music my brother. Everybody loves and respects you.” Tank responded, “If there was Magic Johnson, now there is LeBron James. That is the ultimate evolution of a man who can play all five positions. We talk about Chris Brown, we’re talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson. The evolution of Usher. The evolution of me. The evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is.” “Oh come on, Tank. Come on… When I saw Chris Brown perform, he’s the best in the world now. The best in the world. One of one. I’m just challenging the next level. Like, I didn’t know there was a next level after Michael Jackson,” Smith said in retort.This is not the first time Tank has made such an assertion. After The Pivot host and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark declared Chris Brown is “more talented than Michael Jackson.”

“I’ve been the only one saying this and I’ve felt alone for so long. Welcome to the fold! Singer, Dancer, writer, producer, actor, painter, clothing designer, gymnast, ninja, etc!!! [shrug emoji] MJ is the greatest but CB has more gifts is all we’re saying…[praying hands emoji],” the “Maybe I Deserve” singer said.

He continued, “People don’t read to comprehend they only read to respond. MJ is the greatest of all times!! His musical catalog and abilities will never be matched but as far as overall gifts CB has more. There are plenty of artists who never made it out that have more gifts than all of us..lol. We’re not arguing greatness; we simply counting gifts.”

