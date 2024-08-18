Tank Proudly Sings That Chris Brown “Is In Fact Better Than Michael Jackson,” X Says NAH!

Tank Says Chris Brown Is Better Than Michael Jackson, X Reacts
Tank Has Echoed These Sentiments BeforeThis is not the first time Tank has made such an assertion. After The Pivot host and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark declared Chris Brown is “more talented than Michael Jackson.”
“I’ve been the only one saying this and I’ve felt alone for so long. Welcome to the fold! Singer, Dancer, writer, producer, actor, painter, clothing designer, gymnast, ninja, etc!!! [shrug emoji] MJ is the greatest but CB has more gifts is all we’re saying…[praying hands emoji],” the “Maybe I Deserve” singer said.
He continued, “People don’t read to comprehend they only read to respond. MJ is the greatest of all times!! His musical catalog and abilities will never be matched but as far as overall gifts CB has more. There are plenty of artists who never made it out that have more gifts than all of us..lol. We’re not arguing greatness; we simply counting gifts.”As you can imagine, Tank’s comments have sparked serious social media discourse. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
