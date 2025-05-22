Tamar Braxton’s Top 10 Iconic Moments

1. “Get Your Life!” – The Birth of a Catchphrase Tamar’s signature phrase “Get your life!” became a pop culture moment thanks to Braxton Family Values. It spread across Black Twitter, GIFs, and memes, cementing her status as a reality TV icon.

2. “Love and War” Breakthrough (2012) Her smash single “Love and War” became a career-defining hit, topping iTunes and debuting at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. It earned her multiple Grammy nominations and proved she was more than just a reality star.

3. The Real – Original Co-Host As an original co-host of The Real, Tamar brought her raw, unfiltered personality to daytime TV, earning a Daytime Emmy and a whole new fanbase. Her departure sparked controversy and public support from the Tamartian fanbase.

4. Winning Celebrity Big Brother (2019) Tamar made history as the first Black woman to win Celebrity Big Brother U.S. and did it with unanimous votes—while entertaining the entire season with her wit, drama, and hilarious commentary.

5. Tamar vs. Everybody (Twitter Fingers Activated) Tamar has never been one to back down from online shade. Whether clapping back at haters or feuding with former friends (yes, even K. Michelle and Toya Wright), her digital drag moments are unforgettable.

6. “She… Me… Her” Moment Her dramatic flair reached new heights with the viral moment: “She. Me. Her.” It’s been quoted, memed, and used to describe any situation where you need to let folks know you’re that girl.

7. Tamar & Vince – The Reality Show Her reality spinoff with then-husband Vincent Herbert gave fans a deeper look into her life, career struggles, and relationship ups and downs—including the behind-the-scenes drama of her music career.

8. If You Don’t Want Me, Then Don’t Talk to Me! This line from Braxton Family Values became an instant meme. Her facial expressions, hand motions, and delivery made it one of the most replayed moments in reality TV history.

9. Mental Health Advocacy After her 2020 hospitalization and mental health scare, Tamar became more vocal about emotional wellness and the pressures of fame. Her openness helped destigmatize mental health conversations in the Black community.