Tamar Braxton’s Top 10 Iconic Moments

Tamar Braxton’s Top 10 Iconic MomentsWhen it comes to star power, few shine quite like Tamar Braxton. Whether she’s lighting up the stage with powerhouse vocals, turning heads with bold fashion, or commanding attention with her unapologetic personality, Tamar has always been a force to be reckoned with. From her early days singing with her sisters to becoming a solo R&B sensation and reality TV royalty, Tamar’s journey has been nothing short of legendary. She’s the kind of woman who can go from a viral meme to a Grammy-nominated ballad without missing a beat. Her wit, candor, and “tell-it-like-it-is” attitude have made her a fan favorite—and at times, a headline magnet. But beyond the sass and one-liners lies a story of resilience, reinvention, and relentless drive. Tamar has experienced major highs, heartbreaking lows, and triumphant comebacks, all while keeping it real with her fans every step of the way. As we look back on her most unforgettable milestones, it’s not just about the drama or the fame—it’s about the way Tamar has carved out space in the industry and in our hearts. She’s loud, she’s proud, and she’s always authentically her. If you’re a true Tamartian or just now catching up, these iconic moments remind us why Tamar Braxton remains one of the most entertaining and impactful voices of her generation. So grab your edges, your popcorn, and maybe a little tea—because these top 10 Tamar moments are nothing short of iconic. RELATED: Get Tickets: October London, Tamar Braxton, and Special Guest Ro James
1. “Get Your Life!” – The Birth of a Catchphrase
Tamar’s signature phrase “Get your life!” became a pop culture moment thanks to Braxton Family Values. It spread across Black Twitter, GIFs, and memes, cementing her status as a reality TV icon.
2. “Love and War” Breakthrough (2012)
Her smash single “Love and War” became a career-defining hit, topping iTunes and debuting at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. It earned her multiple Grammy nominations and proved she was more than just a reality star.
3. The Real – Original Co-Host
As an original co-host of The Real, Tamar brought her raw, unfiltered personality to daytime TV, earning a Daytime Emmy and a whole new fanbase. Her departure sparked controversy and public support from the Tamartian fanbase.
4. Winning Celebrity Big Brother (2019)
Tamar made history as the first Black woman to win Celebrity Big Brother U.S. and did it with unanimous votes—while entertaining the entire season with her wit, drama, and hilarious commentary.
5. Tamar vs. Everybody (Twitter Fingers Activated)
Tamar has never been one to back down from online shade. Whether clapping back at haters or feuding with former friends (yes, even K. Michelle and Toya Wright), her digital drag moments are unforgettable.
6. “She… Me… Her” Moment
Her dramatic flair reached new heights with the viral moment: “She. Me. Her.” It’s been quoted, memed, and used to describe any situation where you need to let folks know you’re that girl.
7. Tamar & Vince – The Reality Show
Her reality spinoff with then-husband Vincent Herbert gave fans a deeper look into her life, career struggles, and relationship ups and downs—including the behind-the-scenes drama of her music career.
8. If You Don’t Want Me, Then Don’t Talk to Me!
This line from Braxton Family Values became an instant meme. Her facial expressions, hand motions, and delivery made it one of the most replayed moments in reality TV history.
9. Mental Health Advocacy
After her 2020 hospitalization and mental health scare, Tamar became more vocal about emotional wellness and the pressures of fame. Her openness helped destigmatize mental health conversations in the Black community.
10. Return to Music with “Changed” (2023)
Tamar came back strong with her single “Changed,” proving her voice still reigns. The soulful ballad reminded everyone that when it comes to vocals, Tamar is not to be played with.
