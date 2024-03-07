Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Black Woman Makes HIstory and More

Birthdays

Brandon T. Jackson, 40

Wanda Sykes, 60

Bryan Cranston, 68 (Breaking Bad)

Kiyan Anthony, 17 (Lala and Carmelo son)

Amanda Gorman, 26 (Poet)

Jenna Fischer, 50 (Pam on The Office)

REMEMBERING

Franco Harris (NFL Hall Of Famer 1950-2022)

Tammy Fay Baker (Evangelist 1942-2007)

1. To the Right….To the Right…Nikki Haley Exits the Presidential Race Source:Getty To the Right….To the Right…Nikki Haley Exits the Presidential Race What You Need to Know: The day after experiencing her most cumulative losses in the Super Tuesday primary races, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced the suspension of her campaign for nomination. Standing alone on the flag-festooned stage, near Charleston, South Carolina, that state’s former governor confirmed what many thought was the inevitable. “The time has now come to suspend my campaign,” she said just moments into a speech near Charleston, S.C., on Wednesday. “I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in.”

2. Target 360: The Latest Subscription You Don’t Need Source:Getty Target 360: The Latest Subscription You Don’t Need WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Target, seeking to invigorate its sales amidst a downward trend, has ventured into the Amazon-dominated realm by launching a paid membership program. On Tuesday, the retail giant announced the introduction of “Target Circle 360,” a new subscription service offering unlimited free same-day delivery for orders over $35, with deliveries as quick as an hour and free two-day shipping. The program will debut with a promotional offer of $49 per year for new members from April 7 to May 18, after which it will cost $99 annually. However, holders of Target Circle credit cards can avail of the lower price at any time. The announcement comes on the heels of Target’s first annual sales decline in seven years, attributed to cautious consumer spending amidst inflationary pressures and high borrowing costs. However, the retail giant reported a 58% surge in fourth-quarter profits, surpassing Wall Street expectations, thanks to cost-cutting measures and efficient inventory management during the crucial holiday season.

3. Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) in the Black Community Source:Getty Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) in the Black Community What You Need to Know: Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, is a chronic skin disease resulting in very itchy, dry rashes or patches. The signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis can first appear either in childhood or adulthood. They often persist with a coming and-going pattern for years, with a large toll on the quality of life for patients and other members of their household. Atopic dermatitis is one of the most common chronic inflammatory skin diseases. Research has shown that the risk for atopic dermatitis may be higher among individuals with skin of color. The reasons for this are still unknown but are believed to involve genetics, ancestry, social and environmental factors. This will likely be the subject of further study for a long time. For now, it is important to understand that atopic dermatitis may look and feel different in diverse individuals. This can sometimes make it difficult for doctors to diagnose, and people may not fully appreciate the impact of this disease on people with skin of color. (READ MORE)

4. Black Woman Make’s History as the Eldest Living Person in America Source:Getty Black Woman Make’s History as the Eldest Living Person in America

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Elizabeth Francis, born in 1909, is now the oldest living person in America and the fifth oldest person in the world. Francis, who is Black, survived two world wars, two pandemics, the Jim Crow era desegregation, saw women gain the right to vote, and lived to see the first Black president, Barack Obama. Francis became the record holder when California resident Edie Ceccarelli died February 22 at 116 years old. Francis was born in Louisiana on July 25, 1909, shortly after William Taft’s presidential inauguration. LongeviQuest CEO Ben Meyers released a press statement after Francis’s birthday, saying, “Ms. Elizabeth Francis is admired around the world, both for her longevity and her approach to life…Reaching this milestone was never an aspiration for her, merely a byproduct of how she lived her life every day, doing right by her loved ones and by God. We can all learn from her example.”