Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Weight Loss Meds Can Cause Unintended Pregnancy

Published on May 1, 2024

Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs

Gianna Bryant would have been 18 (Kobe Bryant’s daughter)

Tina Campbell, 50 (Mary Mary)

Darius McCrary, 48 (Eddie Winslow on Family Matters)

Ray Parker Jr., 70

Rema, 24

Tim McGraw, 57

Victoria Monet, 35

Kev On Stage, 41

Ynw Melly, 25 ( Rapper charged with double homicide of friends during video shoot for his song)

1. Oh Baby! Women Using Weight Loss Products, Gain Pregnancy Weight

Ozempic Insulin injection pen for diabetics Source:Getty

What You Need to Know:

An increasing number of women using the drugs such as Ozempic or Wegovy for weight loss, report an unexpected side effect: pregnancy. Women are sharing on social media that this occurred despite being on birth control pills or having fertility issues.

Healthline.com quoted fertility specialist Dr. Jamie Grifo, “Many high BMI patients do not ovulate, some have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and many just don’t ovulate regularly. With the weight loss from these drugs, many women who are anovulatory start to have regular ovulation and menses, which takes them from a low fertility situation to a more normal fertile state,” he explained.

Some women shared that after struggling with infertility for years, after using the weight loss drug like Mounjaro, they are welcoming their “miracle babies.” Others using birth control pills also reported the same result. 

2. Nestlé Commits to Keep Spiking Its Baby Formula

A feeding bottle with baby formula milk on white drawer, dry powder milk in a can with plastic scoop in background Source:Getty

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

 

 

Nestlé, the multinational conglomerate behind popular brands like KitKat and Quality Street, has successfully thwarted investor proposals to reduce salt, sugar, and fat levels in its food and beverage offerings.

At its annual meeting, Nestlé garnered strong support from shareholders, with 88% voting against the resolution that sought to curtail the production of high-sugar, high-fat, and high-salt products. Only 11% of shareholders backed the proposal despite concerns raised by institutional investors representing $1.68 trillion in assets.

3. Volunteers Needed for HeartShare Study

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy Source:Getty

 What You Need to Know: 

 

 

Are you interested in learning more about the health of your heart, lungs, and other important parts of your body?

HeartShare is studying why some people develop heart failure and why some people do not. They are seeking a diverse group of volunteers of varying health conditions – ranging from completely healthy to those with heart failure or are at risk for heart failure – and most anyone in between! Compensation of up to $750 is provided for your participation.

4. Over 90% of Trans Youth Live in States With Anti-Trans Laws

3d puffy vibrant rainbow LGBT heart badge or icon on transparent background. Source:Getty

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need to Know:

 

A report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that 93 percent of transgender teens from the ages of 13 to 17 live in states where there are laws or proposed laws “banning access to gender-affirming care, participation in sports, use of bathrooms and other sex-separated facilities, or affirmation of gender pronoun use.”


“For the second straight year, hundreds of bills impacting transgender youth were introduced in state legislatures,” said Elana Redfield, federal policy director at the Williams Institute and the lead author of the report, in a press release.

 

“The diverging legal landscape has created a deep divide in the rights and protections for transgender youth and their families across the country.”

5. Black and Missing: Quamelasha Perry

Downtown Salisbury North Carolina Source:Getty

Quamelasha Perry has been missing from Salisbury, North Carolina since April 6. Circumstances around the 15-year-old’s disappearance are unknown.

Quamelasha has a piercing in her bottom lip.

Anyone with information about Quamelasha’s disappearance should go to the Black and Missing Foundation website.

(SOURCE: BLACK AND MISSING FOUNDATION)

