Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The ‘Queens Of R&B’ Tour One Fit At A Time

SWV

wrapped up their monumental

Queens of R&B

tour this week, leaving ’90s fans in awe of their talent and trend

. After

an epic 30-date journey across North America,

Tamara “Taj” Johnson, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons,

and

Cheryl “Coko” Gamble

left it all on the stage.

Teaming up with fellow R&B legends

Xscape

and

Kandi Burruss

, the

Queens of R&B

tour kicked off in June with memorable stops in Concord, California, and Las Vegas

. From

there, the tour continued to captivate audiences in cities like Toronto, Tampa, and Atlanta.

Each tour stop was a celebration of R&B’s glitz and golden led by SWV’s undeniable style

. So

, let’s get into some of their fit details.

Fans can’t get enough of SWV’s fierce finale ‘Queens of R&B’ tour fashion.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans of Sisters With Voices know the

Queens of R&B

tour was not just about the music—it was a fashion party

. Styled

by

J. Bolin

, SWV’s outfits

brought out

each member’s individuality and fierce presence

. Together

, the looks were a whole vibe, transforming every stage appearance into a literal runway.

SWV rocked two looks during the finale performances for their epic tour.

The first look was a striking combination of denim and camouflage, showcasing the group’s edgier side

. Each

member rocked a fierce outfit that blended funky street style with modern military-inspired elements.

Coko, Taj, and Lelee wore oversized, lace-up jackets in shades of green paired with daring fishnet tights

. Their

high-waisted shorts were a nod to the gritty, urban vibes of the ’90s, the boldness of their confidence, and the enduring appeal of camouflage patterns in fashion

. The

trio completed their look with thigh-high boots.

SWV gives red hot style in their second finale tour look.

Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The ‘Queens Of R&B Tour One Fit At A Time

As the

Queens of R&B

Tour comes to a close, SWV’s impact on music and fashion remains. The tour celebrated their illustrious career while inspiring a new generation of fans and setting a new stage style and performance standard.

Let’s take a moment to look back at some of the tour’s most unforgettable fashion moments, a true testament to SWV’s status as the reigning

queens

of R&B.

In complete contrast, SWV’s second look was bold and fiery. The ensembles featured form-fitting, futuristic red bodysuits that accentuated their figures, with each outfit adorned with metallic corset belts. The striking red hue was not only eye-catching but also a powerful statement of confidence and strength. The trio complemented their bodysuits with matching baggy red cargo pants, chaps and boots, keeping the vibe modern and chic. The fishnet stockings made another appearance, adding a rebellious flair to the otherwise sleek and polished look.