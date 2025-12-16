Supreme Drops A T-Shirt Collection To Get You Through Winter 2025

By now, Supreme has you covered for the winter from its Dr. Martens collab to its Timberland and True Religion offerings.

But just because the New York-based iconic skate brand will keep you fly while bundled up, it doesn’t mean there aren’t new tees for those who want to up their layering game.

For those folks, Supreme is dropping off a capsule collection of seven new t-shirts.

First up is a graphic tee that shows a puppy tugging on a Supreme-branded ribbon attached to a heart. Beneath that is text that directly quotes Genesis 3:19 from the Bible, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

There’s also something for baseball fans via an official MLB collaboration celebrating the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, with bold, scripted text on the front and back, done up in navy, pink, and camo.

In Supreme’s typical mischievous design language, there’s a T-shirt with original artwork by Dash Snow featuring a mugshot at the center of a cross composed of newspaper cut-out ramblings about bin Laden’s youth.

Other tees include those that make RX drug references and a matching graffiti Supreme logo on the back and front.

In a complete flip, you’re reminded that it is a winter release, so there’s the “naughty” tee equipped with Santa and elves that seem jolly. But if you squint, you see elves suggestively under Mrs. Claus’ dress and another taking a swig from a bottle.

Another tee shows a woman with an “angel at heart” tattoo across her chest, with a monkey wearing a box logo gripping her side.

Supreme’s new seven graphic tees drop stateside on December 18 and in Asia on December 20. Get a better look at all the tees below.