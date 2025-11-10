Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Summer Walker's "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

An R&B favorite is gearing up to drop their long-awaited new album this Friday, and the internet is buzzing over the guest list.

The project promises a perfect mix of smooth melodies, rap collaborations, and emotional depth — the kind of balance fans have come to expect from this chart-topping artist.

After years of anticipation, this release feels like both a reflection and a rebirth — the next evolution of a sound that’s defined a generation of modern R&B.

The mystery is over this Friday when Finally Over It officially hits all streaming platforms.

BELOW ARE ARTIST SET TO BE FEATURED ON FINALLY OVER IT

RELATED: Summer Walker Announces Double Album “Finally Over It”

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 21 Savage

2. Anderson .Paak

3. Bryson Tiller,

4. Mariah the Scientist

5. SAILORR

6. Sexyy Red

7. Teddy Swims

8. GloRilla,

9. Chris Brown

10. Brent Faiyaz

11. Latto

More from Black America Web
Trending
2 Items
Celebrity

Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Entertainment

Diddy’s Family Shoot Down Claims Of Drinking Behind Bars

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Pop Culture

‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Eric Benet, 'It's Christmas' (2025)
17:42
Exclusives

Exclusive: Eric Benét Talks Christmas LP, His Legacy & Losing D’Angelo

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close