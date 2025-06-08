Summer Game Fest: ‘Wu-Tang: Rise of The Deceiver’, ‘Marvel’s Deadpool VR,’ ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’, ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ & Other Big Announcments

G3, also known as Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley’s replacement for E3, kicked off on Friday, June 6, and it was full of some fantastic video game announcements.

Geoff Keighly kicked off the annual live show, promising plenty of significant announcements and reveals, and for the most part, he kept his word.

HHW Gaming was in the building, the YouTube Theater to be specific, as we are currently in Los Angeles to get hands-on with A LOT of games, so keep it locked for plenty of previews.

Until then, let’s recap Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, in case you missed the event, starting with what we feel were the most significant announcements.

Wu-Tang: Rise of The Deceiver

One of the biggest surprises of the show was the announcement of Brass Lion Entertainment’s Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver. It marks the first Wu-Tang Clan-inspired video game 25 years following the release of 1999’s Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style.

The game was simultaneously announced during Summer Game Fest and the opening night of the Staten Island rap stable’s farewell tour.

Rise of the Deceiver is described as a 3-player co-op action experience where players take control of characters blessed with abilities bestowed upon them by members of the Wu-Tang Clan to combat enemies attempting to invade their home.

The official breakdown of the game on YouTube reads:

Rebuild Shaolin – Ghostface Killah is calling on you to rescue his Wu brothers – who aid you in your battle to save the dreams of the people. Defeat the forces of the Deceiver to elevate Shaolin into a hopeful and thriving community.

Battle With the Wu – Harness the powers of the Wu-Tang Clan to fight fantastical enemies through the Chambers of a surreal dreamworld. Dynamic gameplay soundtrack, including classic Wu-Tang songs + new material, overseen by legendary producer Just Blaze.

Protect Ya Neck – Collect powerful Jewels to customize your fighting style and iconic fits to show off your drip. Combine forces with your friends in increasingly challenging battle Chambers and beat back the Deceiver’s swarms.

The game, which has been in development for three years, began as part of Ghostface Killah-produced film Angel of Dust, which was also directed by The RZA.

No word on when we can expect the game to arrive, but we will definitely keep our ears and eyes to the video game streets for this one.

You can wishlist Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver on Steam right now.

She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon Announced As Playable Characters In Marvel Cosmic Invasion

When Marvel Cosmic Invasion was first announced we knew we could pond on Marvel villains with a roster of MCU characters like Spider-Man, Nova, Captain America, Wolverine, Nova, Storm, Phyla-Vell and Venom were just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the 15 playable characters you can choose from to take on Annihilus.

Also joining in on the galactic-sized quest to stop Annihilus’ attack, which spans across the galaxy, will be She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon, who will help take on other threats, such as the Mad Titan Thanos and Sauron.

We fully expect more of our favorite Marvel supers to be announced ahead of Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s 2025 release.

The Merc With The Mouth Is Getting A VR Game

Marvel Games is absolutely cooking!

They got Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Iron Man, Blade, Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls, and now Marvel’s Deadpool VR all in the pipeline, which still keeps us excited even after EA and the now-shuttered Cliffhanger Games canceled Black Panther.

Deadpool is no stranger to the video game space, thanks to High Moon Studios’ Deadpool game, which was released in 2013. However, this new game marks the popular anti-hero’s first foray into the VR space.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR will feature Neil Patrick Harris as the titular character, but based on the trailer, he perfectly encapsulates the energy Ryan Reynolds has brought to the character thanks to the hit Marvel movies.

We also get to see some unique gameplay physics, such as Deadpool using his blown-off arm to chuck at enemies or bash an enemy’s head on a sickle while being decapitated. Essentially, “if you can imagine it, you can probably do it” is the premise here, and that appears to be the case with Marvel’s Deadpool VR.

While Marvel’s Deadpool VR isn’t the format we expected to see Deadpool in, it definitely looks like a fun time.

Surprise, Resident Evil 9 Is Called Resident Evil Requiem

Clearly, this was the game Geoff Keighley kept close to the vest based on how emotional he got announcing it. Initially, there was a bit of a fakeout with the RE dev team confirming a new Resident Evil game was in the works, and more will be revealed when the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary next March.

It turned out that the wait would be only 30 minutes. Keighley was choking up as he announced the biggest surprise of the day, a first look at the game that will have RE fans taking control of Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent.

Ashcroft is a last name familiar only to hardcore fans of the franchise. Grace Ashcroft is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, one of the sole survivors of 2003’s Resident Evil Outbreak.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much, but it does hint at a return to Raccoon City, the setting for the first three games in the franchise.

We will definitely share more about this game in the near future, before its launch on February 27, 2026. A demo has been confirmed for Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, in August.

These four games were not the only announcements. You can hit the gallery below for more trailers.

Summer Game Fest: ‘Wu-Tang: Rise of The Deceiver’, ‘Marvel’s Deadpool VR,’ ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’, ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ & Other Big Announcments was originally published on hiphopwired.com